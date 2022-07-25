Infosys Q1 FY23 — Good execution with cautious optimism

Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,495 Market Cap: Rs 629,354 crore) started the year on a good note with strong execution and great near-term visibility, and raised its FY23 revenue guidance. However, supply-side challenges continue to haunt the company, resulting in an effective lowering of the margin guidance. Large deal win was a tad soft, but nothing much to worry about as the company still sees strong near-term visibility. However, it did sound cautious on certain pockets that are exposed to...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Prashant Jain: The Last Rockstar
Jul 22, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A dividend play, the weekly tactical, Havell’s margin trap, FAQs on rupee fall, Sunak’s charm offensive, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Domestic investors' faith finally pays off
Jul 23, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
This week clearly saw steady support in the form of net inflows from foreign institutional investors as wellRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers