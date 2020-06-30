App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello This Is... | COVID-19 & Business Continuity

In this exclusive conversation, Rekha Menon, Senior MD & Chairman, Accenture India speaks to Network18’s Mridu Bhandari about remote working and virtual collaboration tools as key drivers of a new normal, impact of Covid-19 on diversity and inclusion.

As the COVID-19 crisis magnifies in India, IT companies like Accenture India have not just ensured employee safety and maintained business continuity but also played a pivotal role in aiding the war on COVID-19 with technology driven innovations.

In this exclusive conversation, Rekha Menon, Senior MD & Chairman - Accenture India, speaks to Network18’s Mridu Bhandari about remote working and virtual collaboration tools as key drivers of a new normal, impact of COVID-19 on diversity and inclusion, leadership lessons from self-isolation and shares valuable tips for businesses to come out more resilient through this storm.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 01:33 pm

tags #Accenture #coronavirus #Covid-19 #IT company #Webcast

