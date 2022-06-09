English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Investing 101: Warren Buffet bats for long-term mindset

    Business magnate Warren Buffett believes people should not invest in stocks simply because they expect their price to increase.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 09, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST
    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett.

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett.

    Business magnate Warren Buffett believes that people should not buy stocks unless they expect to hold them for a long time.

    In a video shared by Instagram handle Warren Buffett Videos, the Berkshire Hathaway CEO was seen advising investors to be prepared for stocks to fall as much as 50 percent.

    “There have been three times in Berkshire history when the stock went down 50 percent,” he added. “Now if you owned it or borrowed money, you could have been cleaned out.”

    Warren Buffett added that there was nothing wrong with Berkshire when its stock plunged. He emphasised that investors need to have the right psychology or they will end up buying and selling shares at the wrong time, thinking they have to act because of price fluctuations or depending on what others tell them.

    He said holding stocks required the same amount of financial and psychological preparation as holding a farm.

    Close

    Related stories

    In the past, Buffett has advised people against investing in stocks simply because they expect their price to increase.

    He had told CNBC in an interview in 2020 that people should invest in companies that they understand and whose stocks they believe will provide  long-term value.

    “Nobody buys a farm based on whether they think it’s going to rain next year," he had said.

    Buffett himself has three rules to help him decide which companies he should invest in.

    “First, they must earn good returns on the net tangible capital required in their operation. Second, they must be run by able and honest managers. Finally, they must be available at a sensible price,” he had to Berkshire shareholders in 2019.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #investment #stocks #Warren Buffett
    first published: Jun 9, 2022 11:40 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.