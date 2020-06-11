Indian Railways to introduce airport-like self-service kiosks to check tickets, screen passenger health

In a bid to make the train boarding process contactless, Indian Railways may soon automate passenger health and ticket check.

The Railways has introduced a new automated ticket checking and access control machine that checks the body temperature of the passenger and whether they are wearing a mask before checking their ticket and ID. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted a video that demonstrates the process of the new automated ticket checking.

The new machine has been introduced at the Nagpur Central Railway Division. This new process aims at providing a seamless train boarding process while maintaining minimum contact between the passenger and railway officials.

Passengers are first required to show their hand on the side of the machine, after which the ticket checker on the other end will check if the passenger is wearing a mask and will perform thermal screening. Following the health check, the passenger will be required to show their ticket and ID to the screen for further verification.