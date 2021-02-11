Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers expresses concerns over Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020

Gariahat Road, Kolkata

The Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) expressed concerns over The Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020.

Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary, Indian Federation Of App Based Transport Workers (IFAT) said, "The Guidelines drafted have not been inclusive in nature as well, it excludes food and goods delivery workers and women drivers who are part of gig and platform work."

His statement further added that there has also been an attempt to bring in newer forms of partnerships in ride sharing and pooling services which may jeopardize the safety of the Riders and impact the earnings of the drivers.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had on November 27 last year issued the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020.

Accountability and responsibility of the Aggregator providing transport and logistic services should not be only towards the customers but also for its workers, IFAT's general secretary said.

"The Motor Vehicle Guidelines integrates Social Security in the form of insurance (health and term) for the Drivers but fails to elaborate on how the workers will be able to access these schemes or will the Government monitor and audit the aggregators to ensure compliance and implementation," argued Salauddin. ​