In yet another act of bravery, Army personnel brave heavy snowfall to carry pregnant Kashmiri to hospital

In yet another act of incredible bravery and commitment to help people, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army helped a pregnant Kashmiri woman reach a hospital to deliver her baby.

More than 100 armed forces personnel carried Shamima, the expecting mother, on a stretcher for four hours, braving heavy snowfall. About 30 civilians joined them in their efforts to ensure that the woman, who had gone into labour, reaches the hospital in time. The security personnel were mobilised after a group of locals approached them, seeking help.

A video of the effort was uploaded on the official Twitter handle of the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, a unit that focuses on military operations in Kashmir. In the video clip, a group of Armymen can be seen taking turns to carry the woman to the hospital.