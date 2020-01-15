In yet another act of bravery, Army personnel brave heavy snowfall to carry pregnant Kashmiri to hospital

100 armed force personnel took turns to carry the woman for 4 long hours, braving heavy snowfall
In yet another act of incredible bravery and commitment to help people, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army helped a pregnant Kashmiri woman reach a hospital to deliver her baby.
More than 100 armed forces personnel carried Shamima, the expecting mother, on a stretcher for four hours, braving heavy snowfall. About 30 civilians joined them in their efforts to ensure that the woman, who had gone into labour, reaches the hospital in time. The security personnel were mobilised after a group of locals approached them, seeking help.
A video of the effort was uploaded on the official Twitter handle of the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, a unit that focuses on military operations in Kashmir. In the video clip, a group of Armymen can be seen taking turns to carry the woman to the hospital.
In a similar incident that took place recently, Indian Army soldiers reportedly rescued two Kashmiri civilians — Tariq Iqbal and Zahoor Ahmed Khan — after they were buried under snow following an avalanche. They were evacuated to a hospital for advanced medical treatment after being administered first aid.
During heavy snowfall, an expecting mother Mrs Shamima, required emergency hospitalisation. For 4 hours over 100 Army persons & 30 civilians walked with her on stretcher through heavy snow. Baby born in hospital, both mother & child doing fine. #VRWithU4U pic.twitter.com/BpDcXRvuUH
