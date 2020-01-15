App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In yet another act of bravery, Army personnel brave heavy snowfall to carry pregnant Kashmiri to hospital

100 armed force personnel took turns to carry the woman for 4 long hours, braving heavy snowfall

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representative image
Representative image

In yet another act of incredible bravery and commitment to help people, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army helped a pregnant Kashmiri woman reach a hospital to deliver her baby.

More than 100 armed forces personnel carried Shamima, the expecting mother, on a stretcher for four hours, braving heavy snowfall. About 30 civilians joined them in their efforts to ensure that the woman, who had gone into labour, reaches the hospital in time. The security personnel were mobilised after a group of locals approached them, seeking help.

A video of the effort was uploaded on the official Twitter handle of the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, a unit that focuses on military operations in Kashmir. In the video clip, a group of Armymen can be seen taking turns to carry the woman to the hospital.

Close
In the caption of the video, the men informed that both the mother and baby are doing well now.
In a similar incident that took place recently, Indian Army soldiers reportedly rescued two Kashmiri civilians — Tariq Iqbal and Zahoor Ahmed Khan — after they were buried under snow following an avalanche. They were evacuated to a hospital for advanced medical treatment after being administered first aid.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #Chinar Corps #Indian Army #Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.