IIM-Bangalore becomes only Indian institute to feature in QS EMBA Rankings 2019

The Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) has once again made a mark at the global level. The institute's post-graduate programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) has secured the 12th rank in APAC listing and came 61st globally in the QS Executive MBA Rankings 2019.

It is the only Indian B-school to secure a place among the top 100 B-Schools across the world.

QS Rankings uses parameters such as leadership, executive profile, diversity, career outcomes, etc, for ranking.

These rankings mark the world's best universities with respect to specific subjects, which in turn helps students choose their course and the university they want to pursue their degree in, wisely.

Notably, IIM-B has additionally secured the first place under the Management category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2019.

Talking to the media, professor Abhoy K Ojha, Dean, Programmes, IIM-B, said: "The Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management is designed to make technically qualified managers grow into business leaders. It helps them apply classroom learning to real-life business challenges. It challenges them to analyse, think, and act."