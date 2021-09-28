I told you so: Captain Amarinder Singh tweets after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns

Captain Amarinder Singh with Navjot Singh Sidhu(right).

In a major development, amid speculations of former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh meeting senior BJP leaders, Navjot Singh Sidhu announced his resignation from the post of Punjab Congress chief on September 28.

Singh who has had a history of troubled relationship with Sidhu quickly reacted to his sudden exit in a tweet and said that he had told earlier that Sidhu is not a stable man and not fit to take the responsibility of Punjab.



I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab.

— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021

"I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab," Singh tweeted.

Interestingly, in July this year Congress party chief had overthrown Sunil Jakhar to make Navjot Singh Sidhu the new Punjab Congress Chief.

Sidhu shared news of his resignation as chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee on his Twitter account.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress”, Sidhu's letter read.

The resignation comes amid buzz ahead of Singh's visit to Delhi. Singh will be reaching Delhi from, Chandigarh today and is expected to meet with BJP top command including Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

Sidhu had joined the Congress after leaving the BJP before the 2017 assembly elections.