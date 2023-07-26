'I feel depressed, worthless': Employee talks about toxic workplace in viral Reddit post

The employee talked about how their boss reprimanded them for not being able to complete even simplest of tasks.

Work from home (WFH) became the norm all over the world during the Covid-19 pandemic. Employees were not being called to office and were asked to work while at home for several months. Now, company staff is being asked to return since Covid-19 is no longer an emergency. However, work from home can be availed in case of emergencies.

While we are on this, a man revoked his employee’s work from home and threatened to fire him as the employee returned to office after a week of sick leave. The employee in question talked about their experience in a Reddit post that has gone viral online.

The person talked about how their boss reprimanded them for not being able to complete even simplest of tasks. “So I came back to the office for the first time in a week after being sick. I take care of a couple emails and then my boss emails me and says he wants to have a meeting. We get into this meeting and he begins tearing into me about me not being able to do the simplest of tasks even though I’ve been busting my ass doing all of my reports and any extra tasks he’s thrown at me. He told me I can no longer work from home because I need to be able to “learn more from the office environment” and that I need to speed up the process of finding a new job because I’m one write-up away from being fired,” the employee wrote.



The person also claimed that they feel depressed and worthless due to their boss’s behaviour. It seems like every day I'm being dragged into these meetings and told I'm stupid, I'm worthless, and that my future is in jeopardy. I feel defeated and I honestly don't know what more to do. I'm depressed when I'm here and I'm constantly stressed because I am always being watched. I'm tired of being a punching bag. I have an interview today and I really hope that I get this position because I am tired of feeling like I am in Hell.”

The post grabbed a lot of attention online. Reddit users consoled the person and even gave their advice.

“Use company time to find yourself a job where you are appreciated and respected. Your manager has no ability to manage people,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Time for you to sit him down and tell him to do what he has to do. Tell him straight up you will not be resigning.”

“Read your job description, or better, print it out. Go to work, do nothing, NOTHING else than what is stated in your job description and if he wants to berate you just shove said job description in his face,” a third user quipped.

A fourth user wrote, “Don't let anyone treat you like this. Don't start thinking that you deserve this. You don't. The best revenge is success at finding another job. I am crossing my fingers.”