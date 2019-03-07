App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HUL's Kumbh Mela ad draws flak over 'abandoning' parents, #BoycottHindustanUnilever trends on Twitter

The advertisement talks about the sensitive issue of how elderly members of families are often 'abandoned' at religious thoroughfares

Jagyaseni Biswas
Picture for representation
Picture for representation
Consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Limited’s recent advertisement has irked the tweeple. In an ad campaign meant to promote familial ties, the corporate giant’s ad film talks about how the elderly often get 'abandoned' by their immediate family members at venues such as the Kumbh Mela.

The ad for its beverage Brooke Bond Red Label Tea, has been widely criticised for taking potshots at the religious fanfare. Enraged users of the microblogging platform have called out the company for maligning the Maha Kumbh, reducing it to just a venue where old people are left behind.

Though the original post titled "heartwarming video; an eye opener to a harsh reality" was taken down by the company. It had said, "Kumbh Mela is a place where old people get abandoned, isn't it sad that we do not care for our elders? Watch an heartwarming video, an eye-opener to harsh reality."

HUL later reposted the video with title: "RedLabelChai encourages us to hold the hands of those who made us who we are. Watch the heart-warming video".

The backlash resulted in an adverse hashtag trending on Twitter -- #BoycottHindustanUnilever.

Here's what Twitter users had to say:





In the new clip, a son can be seen making an attempt to abandon his father, but he has a change of heart after seeing another father-son bond. He returns to his father with a cup of tea instead. A message appears towards the end of the clip saying: "Kumbh Mela is the largest religious gathering in the world. At this gathering, many elderly are abandoned by their families. This Kumbh, let's hold the hands of those who made us who we are."

The original post read: "Kumbh Mela is a place where old people get abandoned, isn't it sad that we do not care for our elders? #RedLabel encourages us to hold the hands of those who made us who we are. Watch the heartwarming video; an eye opener to a harsh reality #FatherSon #Bond #Oldage."
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 01:16 pm

tags #Kumbh Mela 2019 #Maha Kumbh #maha kumbh mela

