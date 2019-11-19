App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei Nova 6 5G with oval-shaped punch-hole display coming soon

A recent post on Chinese social media website Weibo gives us a look at the back panel of the Nova 6 5G.

Carlsen Martin

As we gear up for the release of the Honor V30 series, Huawei is also working to bring another 5G handset into the fold. The company is ready to add the Nova 6 to its lineup of 5G devices. While Huawei has not provided an official release date for the Nova 6 5G, the company could launch the phone by December 2019.

The Chinese smartphone maker recently released a teaser video of the phone that pointed to an oval-shaped punch-hole display, similar to that on the Honor V30 series. The teaser also confirms to dual selfies cameras. While the video offers little details about the Nova 6, a recent post on Chinese social media website Weibo gives us a look at the back panel of the Nova 6 5G.

The photo details a vertical camera layout with four possible sensors. The phone is expected to get a Sony 60-megapixel IM686 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens, and possibly two 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode.

Close

Through previous Weibo leaks, we learnt that the Nova 6 5G would sport a 6.44-inch FHD+ display. However, we are not quite sure if Huawei will opt for an OLED or LCD panel. The phone will be powered by the Kirin 990 SoC with an embedded 5G modem. It could also pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support.

Several reports claim that the price of the base variant Nova 6 5G will start from CNY 3,499 (Approx. Rs 35,900). Considering the company have not confirmed any of this information, we would take it with a pinch of salt. If the rumours on pricing are correct, the Nova 6 5G will continue the Chinese smartphone OEM trend of offering 5G-enabled handsets at reasonable prices.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 11:06 am

tags #Huawei #smartphones

