MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

How Elon Musk reacted to Bitcoin hitting record high

Earlier this year, Elon Musk's Tesla revealed it had bought $1.5 billion of Bitcoin.

Shylaja Varma
October 21, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
Elon Musk (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Elon Musk (Illustration: Moneycontrol)


Bitcoin has hit a new record, surging past $65,000 (Rs. 48,65,770) after it took another step towards mainstream status as the world's biggest cryptocurrency forayed onto Wall Street.

Tesla chief Elon Musk shared a meme on Twitter celebrating Bitcoin’s record surge. The billionaire’s meme shows a couple in bed, staring at a screen which shows Bitcoin at $69,000 (Rs. Rs. 51,65,098.50) and Ethereum, the other big cryptocurrecy, at $4,200 (Rs. 3,14,397.30).

 

Bitcoin traded at Rs 50,40,223 around 8.25 am (India time) with a dominance of 46.49 percent. This was  a 1.16 percent decrease over the day.

In February, Tesla revealed it had bought $1.5 billion of Bitcoin, world's leading cryptocurrency, and would accept it as a form of payment for cars.

Close

Related stories

He announced in May that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin for car purchases, citing long-brewing environmental concerns for a swift reversal in the company's position on the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin fell more than 10% after his tweet.

The billionaire said that he believed cryptocurrency has a promising future, but it cannot be at great cost to the environment.
Shylaja Varma
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Elon Musk #Tesla
first published: Oct 21, 2021 09:26 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.