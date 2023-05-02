Earphones or headphones? Both are bad, constant use can lead to hearing loss, warn studies

Constant use of personal listening devices like headphones or earphones over a long period of time may gradually lead to high risk

If you're one of those music buffs whose closest companion is a pair of headphones or earphones, you might have to face the music one day, ironically so. Hearing loss is one of the top five causes of disability globally, and noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) is gaining attention with its steady rise, especially with the millennials and Gen-Z.

Constant use of personal listening devices like headphones or earphones over a long period of time may gradually lead to high risk, making one susceptible to sensorineural hearing loss. A recent cross-sectional study pointed out that acoustic difficulties arise when there is continuous exposure to noise for more than five hours per day. Popular social media platforms and video games have significant contributions in this regard, closely followed by discotheques and concerts that believe ‘loud is better’.

Signs you should visit an otorhinolaryngologist for possible hearing loss

1. Tinnitus: You frequently experience ringing in your ears (usually both in the case of NIHL) or muffled hearing after using personal listening devices.

2. Noisy surroundings: You have trouble understanding conversations in noisy environments, such as a crowded market or a restaurant.

3. Family history: You have a family history of hearing loss or are at an increased risk due to other factors, such as exposure to loud noise at work.

4. Inability to hear during daily activities: In the initial stages, you can hear clearly, but as the loss progresses, hearing at normal speech frequencies (500 - 2000Hz) becomes perplexing.

On the bright side, NIHL is a type of hearing loss that is preventable. Here are things you can do to save yourself from it.

1. Annual check-up: Visit your ENT specialist if you work in areas that are prone to excessive noise pollution.

2. Use ear protectors: Earplugs and earmuffs can reduce your chances of suffering from noise-induced hearing loss by providing protection for about 35 dB.

3. Take acoustic breaks: Try not to project your attachment issues onto your personal listening devices.

4. Groove on your favourite beats at the recommended level: Increasing the volume to 98 percent might superficially drown out your thoughts, but you will have to face the music one day (ironic, right?)

Poor hearing thresholds are a long-term consequence of constant exposure to louder hearing volumes. The growing sub-group of adolescents who go to bed with their earphones/headphones are subject to developing hearing loss earlier than those who don’t. It can also impede sleeping patterns leading to chronic fatigue and constantly banking on music as a stress reliever at higher volumes may be counterintuitive, causing irritability due to the activation of the autonomic nervous system.

Permanent hearing loss and increased blood pressure are a few complications that can contribute to morbidity. Consult an otorhinolaryngologist if you experience any such symptoms and a regulation on the usage of personal listening devices may be of help.