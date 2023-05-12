Benefits of Manuka honey: A natural remedy for wound healing, oral and digestive health

One of the key factors that sets Manuka honey apart is its potent antibacterial properties (Image: Canva)

Manuka honey has been making waves in the health and wellness world and for good reason. This unique type of honey, derived from the nectar of the Manuka tree, native to New Zealand and Australia, has gained a reputation for its distinctive properties and potential health benefits. That’s why consuming Manuka honey is worth all the hype it's generating.

Benefits of Manuka honey

Antibacterial properties: One of the key factors that sets Manuka honey apart is its potent antibacterial properties, says Dr Diti Makhija, director of QMS MAS. “The presence of methylglyoxal (MGO) in Manuka honey gives it powerful antibacterial properties, making it effective against a wide range of bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains. This makes it a valuable natural remedy for wound healing, oral health, and digestive health.”

Helps in deep cut, wounds: When applied topically, Manuka honey can help soothe and heal wounds, cuts, and burns due to its antibacterial and tissue-regenerating properties. “It has also been used for skin care purposes, as it can help soothe skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and dermatitis, and promote the growth of healthy new skin cells,” says Makhija. In 2007, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Manuka honey as an option for wound treatment.

Oral health: Manuka honey’s antibacterial properties also make it beneficial for oral health. It combats the bacteria that cause gum disease and bad breath, and helps promote overall oral hygiene.

Helps in digestive health: "It may help soothe and heal the lining of the digestive tract, promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, and provide relief from digestive issues such as acid reflux and stomach ulcers,” adds Makhija.

Antioxidant properties: It contains flavonoids and phenolic acids, which act as antioxidants, helping to fight oxidative stress in the body and reduce inflammation. This can have a positive impact on overall health and well-being.

Natural sweetener: Manuka honey is a natural sweetener and a good source of carbohydrates, providing energy to the body. “While its nutritional value may vary depending on the specific product, Manuka honey also contains vitamins, minerals, and amino acids,” says Makhija.

A maximum of two teaspoons a day (15 gm) is a good portion size of manuka honey (Image: Canva)

Keep these factors in mind before consuming or buying Manuka honey

Overconsumption of Manuka honey can lead to some side-effects as per Ayurveda. “Since it is a natural sweetener, consuming excessive amounts can lead to an increase in blood sugar levels, which can be harmful to people with diabetes. It can also cause weight gain if consumed in large quantities,” says Vikas Chawla, Ayurveda Expert, Founder & Director of Vedas Cure.

Also, it is important to note that not all Manuka honey products are genuine. “Some products may be diluted with other types of honey or even synthetic ingredients, which can lead to adverse effects. Hence, it is recommended to purchase Manuka honey from trusted sources that are certified for their purity and authenticity,” suggests Chawla.

Manuka honey is graded using the Unique Manuka Factor (UMF) rating system, a quality trademark given to registered licensed beekeepers, producers, and exporters of genuine manuka honey. This indicates the level of antibacterial activity: if the UMF rating is higher, its therapeutic benefits are higher," says Makhija.

As with any dietary supplement, it’s recommended to consult a healthcare professional before incorporating Manuka honey into your routine, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or allergies.

Portion size

A maximum of two teaspoons a day (15 gm) is a good portion size of manuka honey. If you are using it as part of a balanced diet, try drizzling it over porridge, overnight oats, or natural yoghurt.