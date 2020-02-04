App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How contagious is coronavirus? Measles, Smallpox are transmitted to many more people

Here's an average of how many people one infected individual spreads a virus to, according to WHO.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus poses a risk not just to humans, but businesses and economies as well. The virus is spreading rapidly with over 17,000 infections being reported across the world as of February 3. Experts suggest that the outbreak can further intensify. Here's an overview of how many people on average have been infected by one afflicted individual, according to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO). (Image: Reuters)
The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus poses a risk not just to humans, but businesses and economies as well. The virus is spreading rapidly with over 17,000 infections being reported across the world as of February 3. Experts suggest that the outbreak can further intensify. Here's an overview of how many people on average have been infected by one afflicted individual, according to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO). (Image: Reuters)

Ebola | The disease is transmitted on average to 1.5-2.5 people from one infected individual. Vaccine available | No. (Image: Reuters)

2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV*) | Around 1.4-2.5 people are infected by one positive patient. Vaccine available | No. (Image: Reuters)

Influenza | The virus can be transmitted to 2-3 people by one patient. Vaccine available | Yes. (Image: Reuters)

SARS-CoV | Around 2 to 5 people are infected by a single affected person. | Vaccine available: No. (Image: Reuters)

HIV/AIDS | The disease is transmitted to 2 to 5 people by one infected individual. Vaccine available | No. (Image: Reuters)

Mumps | Around 4-7 people is affected by one infected person. Vaccine available | Yes. (Image: Reuters)

Polio | On average, 5 to 7 people get affected by one individual. Vaccine available | Yes (Image: Reuters)

Smallpox | Around 5-7 people is infected by one individual. Vaccine available | Yes (Image: Reuters)

Measles | The disease is on average transmitted to 12-18 people by one affected person. Vaccine available | Yes (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 08:59 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Slideshow #world

