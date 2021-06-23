MARKET NEWS

Delta variant to account for 90% of new COVID-19 cases in Europe: EU agency

"The Delta variant is more transmissible than other circulating variants and we estimate that by the end of August it will represent 90 percent" of new cases in the EU, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said.

AFP
June 23, 2021 / 07:32 PM IST

The Delta variant, identified for the first time in India, could account for 90 percent of new Covid cases in the EU in the coming months, the bloc's disease control agency said Wednesday.

AFP
first published: Jun 23, 2021 07:32 pm

