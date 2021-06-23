MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India adds 50,848 fresh COVID-19 cases with 1,358 fatalities

Coronavirus News Live Updates: A net decline of 19,327 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 3-crore mark with one crore infections being added in 50 days. The total tally mounted to 3,00,28,709, with 50,848 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 3,90,660 with 1,358 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. India's total
COVID-19 infections had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 after which it took around 136 days to cross the 2-crore mark on May 4. The active cases further declined to 6, 43,194 comprising 2.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.56 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
    India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 3-crore mark with one crore infections being added in 50 days. The total tally mounted to 3,00,28,709, with 50,848 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 3,90,660 with 1,358 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

    India's total COVID-19 infections had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 after which it took around 136 days to cross the 2-crore mark on May 4. The active cases further declined to 6, 43,194 comprising 2.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.56 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A net decline of 19,327 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel received a Moderna coronavirus vaccine as her second jab, after getting AstraZeneca as the first, a spokesman said Tuesday. The 66-year-old took her first dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine in April, more than two weeks after German authorities then recommended use of the jab only for people aged 60 and over.

    In 2019, she sparked concerns for her health with a series of shaking spells in public but has appeared to be in good condition since then. After a stuttering start, Germany's vaccination roll-out has sharply accelerated in recent weeks. As at Tuesday, one in two, or 51.2 percent of the population have received their first dose.

  • June 23, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | From July, private hospitals can order COVID-19 vaccine doses through CoWin: Report

    From July 1, private hospitals will be able to book COVID-19 vaccine doses and even make advance payments through the CoWin portal. However, the number of doses a hospital can buy will depend on its past track record in vaccination, Business Standard has reported. During a meeting on June 20, the Union health ministry told hospitals that from July, a single-window system will be implemented for ordering and procurement of shots, the report said.

    "According to the new system, hospitals will place orders or indicate their requirement on CoWin. They can order double the number of doses
    they have administered in the last seven days. CoWin's algorithm will assess the demand placed by the hospital and allow the order to be placed," an executive at a hospital told the paper.

    Since the CoWin portal records data of cumulative and daily vaccinations across the country, it has information on the doses administered by each private hospital. "One can also place orders for a full month of doses (again based on its daily vaccination rate), but this will be made available in three tranches," the executive told Business Standard. Even smaller private hospitals in Tier 3 and 4 towns will be able to place orders for vaccines against COVID-19, the report said.

  • June 23, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | They relied on Chinese COVID-19 vaccines. Now they're battling outbreaks.

    Mongolia promised its people a “COVID-free summer.” Bahrain said there would be a “return to normal life.” The tiny island nation of the Seychelles aimed to jump-start its economy. All three put their faith, at least in part, in easily accessible Chinese-made vaccines, which would allow them to roll out ambitious inoculation programs at a time when much of the world was going without.

    But instead of freedom from the coronavirus, all three countries are now battling a surge in infections. China kicked off its vaccine diplomacy campaign last year by pledging to provide a shot that would be safe and effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19. Less certain at the time was how successful it and other vaccines would be at curbing transmission.

    Now, examples from several countries suggest that the Chinese vaccines may not be very effective at preventing the spread of the virus, particularly the new variants. The experiences of those countries lay bare a harsh reality facing a post-pandemic world: The degree of recovery may depend on which vaccines governments give to their people.

  • June 23, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says in final stages of reaching COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with Indian govt

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on June 22 said the US-based drug maker is final stages to sign an agreement with Indian government to supply COVID-19 vaccines. "We are discussing with India govt, we are in final stages of finalising agreement," Bourla said at the 15th annual BioPharma & Healthcare Summit, USA-India Chamber of Commerce (USAIC)

    "We need to get approval of this vaccine in India. We are in a good way to get approval. Then we have to have a sign an agreement that will allow us to send doses," Bourla said. Bourla said that Pfizer will be able to produce 3 billion vaccines by the end of 2021, and 4 billion vaccines in 2022. Bourla said Pfizer has specific plans to meet the demand of COVID-19 vaccines for lower and middle income countries (LMIC) including India.

    As part of the plan, LMIC countries will receive at least two billion doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines, and at least 1 billion of this will be this year alone. Bourla said Pfizer recently concluded a deal with the US government, wherein US government purchases 500 million of COVID-19 doses at below the cost of production, and give to LMIC countries at free of cost. "They're going to be 7 billions within two years.. beginning of next year.. the world will have a lot of vaccines available for all," Bourla said.

  • June 23, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US likely to miss July 4 COVID-19 vaccine target: White House

    The United States will likely fail to meet President Joe Biden's goal to deliver at least one COVID-19 vaccine to 70% of adults by July 4, officials said on Tuesday and warned the Delta variant first found in India poses the greatest threat to U.S. eradication efforts. They said the administration is poised to meet the target for adults 27 and older on July 4, U.S. Independence Day, but will fall short of Biden's goal for adults 18 and older.

    "Our focus from the beginning has been continuing to redouble our efforts among demographics and groups where we need extra assistance," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. White House COVID-19 senior adviser Jeffrey Zients said it would likely take a few weeks beyond July 4 to meet Biden's target. "The country has more work to do... particularly with 18- to 26-year-olds," Zients told reporters.

    "The reality is many younger Americans have felt like COVID-19 is not something that impacts them, and they've been less eager to get the shot." The Delta variant is the greatest threat to the effort to eradicate COVID-19 within U.S. borders, U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a call with reporters. Fauci said existing vaccines were effective against the new variant, which is more transmissible than the original variant.

  • June 23, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Brazil probes Health Ministry deal to buy Covaxin vaccine

    Brazil's federal prosecutor's office is investigating possible irregularities in a Health Ministry contract to purchase 20 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine manufactured by Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech. The agreement signed in February commits the ministry to pay USD 320 million - at a cost of USD 15 per vaccine dose - to Precisa Medicamentos, the representative of Bharat Biotech in Brazil, according to a document sent to The Associated Press by the attorney general's press office.

    The price per dose, which was higher than for other COVID-19 vaccines, drew prosecutors attention along with ministry officials apparently ignoring a history of alleged irregularities by Precisa associates in previous contracts with the federal government. Precisa said in a statement the vaccine price agreed to with Brazil's Health Ministry was the same as the price negotiated with 13 other countries and that the deal “followed all formal paths and was carried out transparently.” Federal prosecutor Luciana Loureiro Oliveira said in a document signed on June 16 that three years ago Precisa associates, through another company, entered a contract with the Health Ministry for the sale of medicines that were never delivered.

  • June 23, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India

    AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine is effective against Delta and Kappa variants, which were first identified in India, the company said on Tuesday, citing a study. The study by the Oxford University investigated the ability of monoclonal antibodies in blood from recovered people and from those vaccinated to neutralize the Delta and Kappa variants, the statement said.

    Last week, an analysis by the Public Health England (PHE) showed that vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca offer high protection of more than 90% against hospitalization from the Delta variant. The latest Oxford study results are built on the recent analysis by PHE, the company said. The Delta variant is becoming the globally dominant version of the disease, the World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Friday.

  • June 23, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delta variant 'greatest threat' to US' COVID-19 efforts: Dr Anthony Fauci

    The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is the "greatest threat" to America’s attempt to eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci has warned. Speaking at a White House briefing on COVID-19 on Tuesday, Fauci said the variant, which was first identified in India, now makes up more than 20 per cent of all new cases in the US, a significant increase from nearly 10 per cent two weeks ago.

    "Similar to the situation in the UK, the Delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the US to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19,” Fauci told reporters during a virtual news conference here. However, the “good news” is that the US vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, said Fauci, the head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

    “Conclusion, we have the tools, so let's use them and crush the outbreak,” he asserted. The Delta variant recently became the dominant strain in the UK, surpassing the Alpha variant first discovered in the country. The strain makes up more than 90 per cent of new cases and delayed the UK's scheduled reopening. The transmissibility of Delta variant is unquestionably greater than the wild type SARS-CoV2 as well as the Alpha variant, Fauci said, adding that it is associated with increased disease severity as reflected by hospitalisation risk compared to the Alpha variant.

    The Imperial College of London did a study in over 100,000 homes and found that youth were driving the UK’s surge with a five-fold higher positivity among children aged 5-12 and young adults 18-24 years versus people older than 65 years old, he said.

  • June 23, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Oxford University explores anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment

    The University of Oxford said on Wednesday (June 23) it was testing anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as a possible treatment for Covid-19, as part of a British government-backed study that aims to aid recoveries in non-hospital settings. Ivermectin resulted in a reduction of virus replication in laboratory studies, the university said, adding that a small pilot showed giving the drug early could reduce viral load and the duration of symptoms in some patients with mild Covid-19.

    Dubbed Principle, the British study in January showed that antibiotics azithromycin and doxycycline were generally ineffective against early-stage Covid-19. While the World Health Organization, and European and US regulators have recommended against using ivermectin in Covid-19 patients, it is being used to treat the illness in some countries, including India.

    "By including ivermectin in a large-scale trial like Principle, we hope to generate robust evidence to determine how effective the treatment is against Covid-19, and whether there are benefits or harms associated with its use," co-lead investigator of the trial Chris Butler said. People with severe liver conditions, who are on blood-thinning medication warfarin, or taking other treatments known to interact with ivermectin, will be excluded from the trial, the university added. Ivermectin is the seventh treatment to be investigated in the trial, and is currently being evaluated alongside antiviral drug favipiravir, the university said.

  • June 23, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare neurological disorder in India, UK

    Eleven people who received the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine have developed a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barre syndrome, clinicians in India and England have reported in two separate studies. While seven cases were reported from a medical centre in Kerala, where about 1.2 million people were administered the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India, four were reported from Nottingham, UK, in an area in which approximately 700,000 (7 lakh) people received the jab.

    All 11 had received the Covid preventive 10-22 days earlier. In Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its peripheral nervous system --the network of nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord.

  • June 23, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi govt announces Class 9, 11 results on basis of performance in mid-term exams

    Results for classes 9 and 11 in Delhi government schools were announced on Tuesday, nearly two months after the exams were cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), 2.58 lakh students were enrolled in class 9 in 2020-21, out of which 2.45 lakh appeared for mid-term exams. The final results of students were collated based on mid-term and internal assessments.

    Based on this evaluation criteria, 1.97 lakh students in class 9 have passed in Delhi. "The pass percentage in class 9 is 80.3 percent. Last year, the pass percentage of students was 65 percent which increased to 85 percent based on project-based assessments,” a government official said. Similarly, out of 1.70 students in class 11, 1.69 lakh students appeared for exams and 1.65 lakh of them passed.

    According to the official, 96.9 percent of class 11 students have cleared the examinations. "In 2019-20, 99.25 per cent students in class 11 passed the compartment exams. Project-based assessment formed the evaluation criteria of class 11 examinations, identical to class 9 evaluation criteria,” the official added. The official said examinations of Social Studies, Sanskrit and Third Language for class 9 and Geography and Business Studies for class 11 could not be conducted for the year 2020-21.

    Further, the average marks of best two subjects out of the main five subjects have been given in the subjects where the exams could not be conducted or the student was absent for whatever reason. "A total of 12,500 students in grade 9 and 3,500 students in grade 11 did not appear for mid-term examinations this year. All those students who have not appeared for any exams will be eligible for reassessment. The reassessment will be based on class-based assignments, project work and other assessments. Guidelines regarding reassessment will be released soon by the DoE,” the official said.

