Coronavirus pandemic: Central Railway cancels 23 trains as a preventive measure

The Central Railway on March 17 cancelled over 23 trains as a preventive measure against coronavirus and due to non-occupancy, the regional railway division said in a statement.

The cancelled trains include Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express from March 19 to March 31; the Howrah-Mumbai Duranto Express on March 22 and March 31 and the Rajdhani Express from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to New Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin station on March 20, 23, 27 and 30.

Here's the full list of cancelled trains, as released by the Central Railway:

1) 11007 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express from 19.3.2020 to 31.3.20202) 11008 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express from 18.3.2020 to 30.3.20203) 11201 LTT-Ajni Express on 23.3.2020 and 30.3.20204) 11202 Ajni-LTT Express on 20.3.2020 and 27.3.20205) 11205 LTT-Nizamabad Express on 21.3.2020 and 28.3.20206) 11206 Nizamabad-LTT Express on 22.3.2020 and 29.3.20207) 22135/22136 Nagpur-Rewa Express on 25.3.20208) 11401 Mumbai-Nagpur Nandigram Express from 23.3.2020 to 1.4.20209) 11402 Nagpur-Mumbai Nandigram Express from 22.3.2020 to 31.3.202010) 11417 Pune-Nagpur Express on 26.3.2020 and 2.4.202011) 11418 Nagpur-Pune Express on 20.3.2020 and 27.3.202012) 22139 Pune-Ajni Express on 21.3.2020 and 28.3.202013) 22140 Ajni-Pune Express on 22.3.2020 and 29.3.202014) 12117/12118 LTT-Manmad Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.202015) 12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.202016) 12126 Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express from 19.3.2020 to 1.4.202017) 22111 Bhusaval-Nagpur Express from 18.3.2020 to 29.3.202018) 22112 Nagpur-Bhusaval Express from 19.3.2020 to 30.3.202019) 11307/11308 Kalaburagi-Secunderabad Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.202020) 12262 Howrah-Mumbai Duranto Express on 24.3.2020 and 31.3.202021) 12261 Mumbai-Howrah Duranto Express on 25.3.2020 and 1.4.202022) 22221 CSMT-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on 20, 23, 27 and 30.3.2020

23) 22222 Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express on 21, 24, 26 and 31.3.2020

Several railway divisions are taking a number of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has claimed three lives in India so far, with over 126 active reported cases.

Earlier, the CR had announced that it is increasing the platform ticket price from Rs 10 to Rs 50 on its Mumbai, Pune, Bhusawal, and Solapur Divisions with the purpose of curbing crowd at these stations in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Western Railways also increased platform charges to Rs 50 in all major stations in its six divisions: Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar.

The railway board had also recently instructed general and zonal managers that all curtains should be removed and blankets should be withdrawn from service until further notice.