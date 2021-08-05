MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Live now
auto refresh
August 05, 2021 / 01:49 PM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Update: Tokyo logs record 5,042 cases as infections surge amid Games

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | The active cases comprise 1.29 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.


Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India added 42,982 new coronavirus infections in a single day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,18,12,114, while the active cases increased to 4,11,076, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,26,290 with 533 fresh fatalities. The active cases comprise 1.29 per cent of the total infections
and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases comprise 1.29 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. An increase of 723 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. As many as 16,64,030 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 47,48,93,363. As many as 16,64,030 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 47,48,93,363. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.58 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.37 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,09,74,748, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 48.93 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive. The 533 new fatalities include 195 from Maharashtra and 108 from Kerala.

A total of 4,26,290 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,33,410 from Maharashtra, 36,680 from Karnataka, 34,197 from Tamil Nadu, 25,058 from Delhi, 22,767 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,180 from West Bengal and 17,211 from Kerala. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.
  • Coronavirus News LIVE Update: Tokyo logs record 5,042 cases as infections surge amid Games
    Image: Shutterstock
    Moneycontrol.com
  • August 05, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Treat as representation PIL on COVID spread in closed, AC spaces: HC to Centre, Delhi govt

    The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Centre, Delhi government and others to treat as representation a plea cautioning against the risk of airborne spread of COVID-19 infection in closed spaces having air conditioning with no ventilation. A Bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Singh directed that the representation be decided as per the law and policy by the two governments, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Bureau of Indian Standards and Central Public Works Department as expeditiously as possible and practicable.

  • August 05, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Update | Treat as representation PIL on COVID spread in closed, AC spaces: HC to Centre, Delhi govt

    The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Centre, Delhi government and others to treat as representation a plea cautioning against the risk of airborne spread of COVID-19 infection in closed spaces having air conditioning with no ventilation. A Bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Singh directed that the representation be decided as per the law and policy by the two governments, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Bureau of Indian Standards and Central Public Works Department as expeditiously as possible and practicable.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 05, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Chief Justice Mumbai suggested to make arrangements for a separate local train pass issuance to the people who are fully vaccinated in Mumbai, ANI reported. 

    On the matter of allowing fully vaccinated people to travel even in local trains, matter adjourned for next Thursday.

  • August 05, 2021 / 01:52 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Update | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today held a meeting with Dr Satish Reddy, Chairman of Dr Reddy’s Lab over the production and supply of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

     

  • August 05, 2021 / 01:50 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Malaysia grants conditional approval for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    Malaysia's Health Ministry on Thursday said it has granted conditional approval for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. The ministry will continue to evaluate the quality, safety and effectiveness of the vaccine to ensure that its benefits outweigh the risks, director-general, Noor Hisham Abdullah, said in a statement.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 05, 2021 / 01:48 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan report record daily COVID-19 cases

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reported record new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, standing at 7,792 and 951 respectively, authorities in the two biggest Central Asian countries said. Uzbekistan has a population of 34 million compared with Kazakhstan's 19 million but the latter does more tests while Uzbek daily figures are more indicative of cases requiring hospitalisation.

    Kazakhstan also reported a record 158 deaths from COVID-19 and pneumonia on Thursday. The figure refers to deaths registered on Aug. 3. Kazakhstan has administered a first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 5.6 million people and 4.1 million have been fully inoculated. In Uzbekistan, 5.2 million people have received the first dose, with about 1.3 million fully vaccinated.

  • August 05, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tokyo logs record 5,042 cases as infections surge amid Games

    Tokyo reported 5,042 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, hitting a record since the pandemic began as the infections surge in the Japanese capital hosting the Olympics. The additional cases brought the total for Tokyo to 236,138. Nationwide, Japan reported more than 14,000 cases on Wednesday for a total of 970,000. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has denied the Olympics have caused a rise in infections.

  • August 05, 2021 / 01:46 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | South Korea pledges nearly $2 billion to become major COVID-19 vaccine producer

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday he plans to invest 2.2 trillion won ($1.92 billion) to turn the country into one of the world's five largest COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing bases by 2025, his office said. The remarks were made at a meeting of a public-private committee newly launched to explore ways to boost vaccine production amid global supply shortages and shipment delays. Moon said he will designate COVID-19 vaccines as one of the three national strategic technologies, along with semiconductors and batteries, to ramp up investment, tax breaks and other incentives to help firms localise materials, parts and equipment.

  • August 05, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Update | Flu shot may protect against severe effects of COVID-19: Study

    The annual influenza vaccine may reduce the risk of stroke, sepsis, blood clots and several other severe effects in patients with COVID-19, according to the largest study of its kind. The researchers from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, US, also found that patients with COVID-19 who had been vaccinated against the flu were significantly less likely to visit the emergency department (ED) and be admitted to the intensive care unit. 

    The study, published in the journal PLoS One on August 3, analysed patient records from a number of countries, including the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, Israel and Singapore. The researchers screened de-identified electronic health records on the TriNetX research database for more than 70 million patients to identify two groups of 37,377 patients. The researchers screened de-identified electronic health records on the TriNetX research database for more than 70 million patients to identify two groups of 37,377 patients.

  • August 05, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Continued closure of malls in Maharashtra a big blow to business, employment: RAI

    Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Thursday said that the continued closure of malls in Maharashtra due to COVID-19 pandemic is a big blow to business and lakhs of people working there. The retailers' body claimed there is a misconception that being air-conditioned spaces, malls could exacerbate the pandemic situation and "there is no medical guideline or evidence that prohibits the use of air conditioners in view of the virus"

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 05, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Update | Arunachal Pradesh reports 319 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

  • August 05, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delta variant now reported in 135 countries, global coronavirus cases could exceed 200 million by next week: WHO

    The COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update dated August 3, released by WHO, said globally 132 countries have reported cases of the Beta variant and 81 countries of the Gamma variant. It said the cases of Alpha variant have been reported in 182 countries, territories or areas, while 135 countries have reported cases of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India. 

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.