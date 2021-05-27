Apollo Hospitals to administer 20 million vaccine doses by September, 'Sputnik V to be available from June 2nd week'
Apollo Hospitals has so far administered 1 million vaccine doses across 80 locations in the country, and plans to ramp up the immunisation programme from June onwards.
COVID-19 vaccine (Representative image)
The Apollo Hospitals Group, one of the largest vaccinators in the private sector, will administer 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by September, said a statement issued by the hospital chain's executive vice-chairperson Shobana Kamineni on May 27.
Apollo will ramp up it's immunisation programme in the coming days, Kamineni said, adding that Russia's Sputnik V, the third vaccine approved by India's drug regulator, would be available at Apollo's vaccination facilities from the second week of June.
"We are on track to complete 20 million Jabs by September 2021. We would like to thank the Union and state governments and the vaccine manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin for their support. Sputnik, the third vaccine approved in India, will be available through the Apollo system from the second week of June," she said.
Kamineni also pointed out that Apollo has, till date, has administered "1 million vaccine doses across 80 locations" in the country.
"We have prioritised frontline workers, high-risk population and corporate employees across the country," she said.
"We will further ramp up our immunisation program. We took 3 weeks to do the first million, in June we will do a million every week and double that in July," the top Apollo official added.
Under the Centre's liberalised vaccination policy, the private sector hospitals have earned a crucial role as they can directly procure the doses from manufacturers and administer them to the eligible beneficiaries. The beneficiaries, however, need to register themselves for the jabs through the CoWin platform.