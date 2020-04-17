App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Why is plasma therapy a beacon of hope in finding COVID-19 cure?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the plasma therapy that is being looked at as a beacon of hope.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the number of coronavirus cases in India continues to rise, doctors and scientists are fiercely looking for a cure – drugs, vaccines and other treatments – that could help in treating Coronavirus

One such therapy is Convalescent Plasma Therapy. Chances of treating coronavirus patients with plasma therapy are looking up, with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) hoping to begin clinical trials within the next two weeks.

What is plasma therapy and how effective is it? Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the plasma therapy that is being looked at as a beacon of hope.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 08:29 pm

#3 Point Analysis #coronavirus cases #coronavirus treatment #drugs #Moneycontrol Videos #plasma therapy #vaccine #videos

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.