HDFC MD Aditya Puri says he proudly wears Bata, has watched brand's transformation in recent years

At a time when people go gaga over brands like Adidas, Puma and Nike, the managing director of India's largest private bank, Aditya Puri, says he prefers Bata "proudly".

Recently, Puri in his address to shareholders mentioned his long-standing relationship with Bata to refer to humble beginnings. “We came to start this bank 25 years ago, a bunch of us so-called kids at that time, who had grown up in middle-class backgrounds sharing a coke and wearing Bata shoes,” said Aditya Puri in his address.



It is humbling to see what people with dreams can achieve. We are glad to be a part of your journey #AdityaPuri and we wish you more power ahead. https://t.co/SylVyKCYa9

— BATA India (@BATA_India) July 19, 2020

Puri's comments were followed by a sweet Twitter exchange between Bata India and him after the footwear brand picked an article on his statement and tweeted saying, "It is humbling to see what people with dreams can achieve. We are glad to be a part of your journey #AdityaPuri and we wish you more power ahead."

To this, the HDFC Bank MD reacted with a note along with a cake! Puri sent a cake to the Bata India team with a note saying that he is still a client of the manufacturer.

"I have watched the transformation of the brand in recent years with great interest. I wear Bata as a preferred choice very proudly. My best wishes to the entire Bata family," the note read. The Twitter exchange didn't end here.

The manufacturer posted the image of the cake along with the note sent by Puri on its twitter page, adding that the appreciation coming from a stalwart like him means a lot to the company.



When appreciation comes from stalwarts, it means a lot to us. The man who has always been comfortable in his own shoes still wears Bata. Thank you sir, #AdityaPuri @HDFC_Bank pic.twitter.com/VS0R4zOXge — BATA India (@BATA_India) July 21, 2020

Though originally part of Switzerland-based retailer Bata Corporation, Bata India is a widely preferred brand in the country with a large following among the masses.