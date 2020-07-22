App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 09:24 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

HDFC MD Aditya Puri says he proudly wears Bata, has watched brand's transformation in recent years

Puri reacted to a tweet by the Bata India team with the image of a cake along with a note that said he is still a client of the manufacturer.

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom

At a time when people go gaga over brands like Adidas, Puma and Nike, the managing director of India's largest private bank, Aditya Puri, says he prefers Bata "proudly".

Recently, Puri in his address to shareholders mentioned his long-standing relationship with Bata to refer to humble beginnings. “We came to start this bank 25 years ago, a bunch of us so-called kids at that time, who had grown up in middle-class backgrounds sharing a coke and wearing Bata shoes,” said Aditya Puri in his address.

Puri's comments were followed by a sweet Twitter exchange between Bata India and him after the footwear brand picked an article on his statement and tweeted saying, "It is humbling to see what people with dreams can achieve. We are glad to be a part of your journey #AdityaPuri and we wish you more power ahead."

To this, the HDFC Bank MD reacted with a note along with a cake! Puri sent a cake to the Bata India team with a note saying that he is still a client of the manufacturer.

"I have watched the transformation of the brand in recent years with great interest. I wear Bata as a preferred choice very proudly. My best wishes to the entire Bata family," the note read. The Twitter exchange didn't end here.

The manufacturer posted the image of the cake along with the note sent by Puri on its twitter page, adding that the appreciation coming from a stalwart like him means a lot to the company.

Though originally part of Switzerland-based retailer Bata Corporation, Bata India is a widely preferred brand in the country with a large following among the masses.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:24 pm

