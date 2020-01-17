App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haven't installed FASTag? Here's why you should not delay a purchase

FASTag eliminates the need to wait at toll plazas.

Carlsen Martin

Vehicles using national highways will no longer be subject to long queues at toll plazas as India's transport ministry has made the use of FASTag mandatory. The last date to comply with the FASTag rule was January 15. The deadline was already previously extended twice in December, before finally coming into play on January 15.

FASTag, issued by the National Highways Authority of India, uses RFID-based tags that are linked to mobile wallets of different payment providers.

FASTag eliminates the need to wait at toll plazas as an automated system will keep lanes moving by reducing traffic congestion. During peak hours, traffic congestion at toll plazas can add a significant amount of time to an already long road trip. Apart from saving time, eliminating congestion in the lanes also helps save fuel.

While it is convenient to not have to rely on cash, what's even more convenient is that the system also offers other benefits to the people. By paying tolls using FASTag, users can avail cashbacks .

Paytm's FASTag support page reads, "2.5-percent cashback is applicable on all toll transactions done at NHAI plazas for the financial year 2019-20".

The government also says that if a machine installed at a toll plaza fails to scan your FASTag sticker, you can travel toll-free, provided you have a valid FASTag and the necessary balance in the linked bank account.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 03:21 pm

