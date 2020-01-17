Haven't installed FASTag? Here's why you should not delay a purchase

Vehicles using national highways will no longer be subject to long queues at toll plazas as India's transport ministry has made the use of FASTag mandatory. The last date to comply with the FASTag rule was January 15. The deadline was already previously extended twice in December, before finally coming into play on January 15.

FASTag, issued by the National Highways Authority of India, uses RFID-based tags that are linked to mobile wallets of different payment providers.

FASTag eliminates the need to wait at toll plazas as an automated system will keep lanes moving by reducing traffic congestion. During peak hours, traffic congestion at toll plazas can add a significant amount of time to an already long road trip. Apart from saving time, eliminating congestion in the lanes also helps save fuel.

While it is convenient to not have to rely on cash, what's even more convenient is that the system also offers other benefits to the people. By paying tolls using FASTag, users can avail cashbacks .

Paytm's FASTag support page reads, "2.5-percent cashback is applicable on all toll transactions done at NHAI plazas for the financial year 2019-20".