English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Has Wordle become tougher after NYT takeover? Twitter weighs in

    Wordle, a wildly popular online game, gives players six tries of guess a new five-letter word each day. The New York Times had acquired the game from its developer Josh Wardle in January.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 16, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST
    Wordle has rapidly gained popularity since its launch in October last year.

    Wordle has rapidly gained popularity since its launch in October last year.


    When The New York Times acquired the viral online word-guessing game Wordle in January, many of its devoted players were not happy. They feared that the game would go behind a paywall even as NYT said it would initially remain free for existing and new players.

    Now, Wordle players are complaining on Twitter that the game has become tougher since its acquisition.

    “It must be a coincidence, but the NY Times puzzles are hard and suddenly Wordle has questionable words,” Writer Anna Spargo-Ryan tweeted.

    Another Wordle player, author Michelle Elma, said: “The words seem a little harder since the move to NYT … or maybe I am imagining it?”

    Close

    Related stories

    Journalist Rob O’ Hanrahan also suggested that NYT had made Wordle more difficult. “The New York Times deciding that everyone's day needed a *little* more stress by upping the Wordle stakes,” he tweeted.

    The New York Times has denied making any changes to Wordle. “Nothing has changed about the game play,” the newspaper’s Communications Director Jordan Cohen told The Guardian.

     

    Read: 

    Wordle has a new owner: The New York Times

    Wordle is now on the NYT website. What does the word game's success say about us?

     

    In language specialist Tiger Webb’s view, it cannot be said with certainty that Wordle has become more difficult.

    “It could be harder, they could have changed something, we don’t know,” he told The Guardian. “But even if they haven’t changed anything … open a dictionary at a random page and you will find a five-letter word in English you don’t know.”

    Some Wordle players have also flagged that the game showed two different answers as correct.

     

    Meanwhile, some offensive and obscure words are being removed from the game, news agency AFP reported.

    "We are updating the word list over time to remove obscure words to keep the puzzle accessible to more people, as well as insensitive or offensive words," Cohen, the newspaper's spokesperson, told AFP.

    Wordle, a viral sensation, has been created by Josh Wardle, a British software engineer living in the US. He had originally made the game for his partner Palak Shah, who loves word games.

    Wardle launched the game online in October, and it quickly gained popularity across the world. In January, NYT acquired it for an undisclosed amount.

    (With inputs from AFP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #games #Josh Wardle #New York Times #Twitter #Wordle
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 12:39 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.