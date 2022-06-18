Google’s Sergey Brin, world’s 6th richest person, files for divorce

Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan got married in 2018

Sergey Brin is divorcing his wife of four years, according to an Insider report. The Google co-founder, 48, filed papers to end his marriage to Nicole Shanahan, the attorney and entrepreneur he married in 2018.

Sergey Brin, who is the world’s sixth richest person according to Bloomberg, filed divorce papers in January this year citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Shanahan and Brin reportedly started dating sometime in 2015 and got married in a low-key ceremony three years later, in November 2018. Court filings show that the couple, who share a daughter, have been separated since December 2021.

The Google co-founder is seeking joint custody of their two-year-old daughter. People magazine reports that Brin is not seeking spousal support from Nicole Shanahan and is asking that she is not awarded it either.

With Brin’s net worth a staggering $93 billion, this could be in running for the most expensive divorce ever, right alongside those of Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. The couple owns joint assets which will be divided in the divorce.

The New York Post reported that Brin and Shanahan purchased a $13.5 million Malibu estate shortly before they dissolved their marriage. The divorce filing does not indicate what assets they own jointly and how they will be divided.

"All issues as to the property rights or obligations of the parties will be determined by confidential binding arbitration in accordance with a written agreement between the parties," the filing reads.