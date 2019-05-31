Google Stadia and Microsoft's Project xCloud could launch sooner than you think

Cloud gaming is undoubtedly the next revolution in gaming. Integrating cloud services in gaming could usher in a new hardware-less era of gaming. And at the forefront of this new revolution stand two industry titans, namely Google and Microsoft.

But just how far out are these two behemoths; well, let’s find out.

Google Stadia

Let’s start with the most talked about of all three platforms, Stadia. With E3 closing in, Google will likely confirm the official launch of the platform somewhere in June or at the event itself. Stadia is slated to be a highly competent platform capable of running 4K games at 60 fps. A recent tweet on Stadia’s official Twitter handle reveals some important details about the platform including launch, price, and games.

Project xCloud

Microsoft has successfully rolled out an Alpha version of its Project xCloud game streaming platform to its employees and is using feedback to improve the service. xCloud users will be able to play over 3,500 existing Xbox titles on their preferred device. This will give users without Xbox consoles access to some of the best titles, without having to purchase the physical console.

While Microsoft is yet to announce details like commercial launch and price, we know that the game library of xCloud will span over 3,500 titles. Microsoft has also recently entered into a cloud gaming partnership with rival Sony to take on the likes of Google Stadia.

You can expect more details on both could gaming projects at E3 2019.