Google Stadia and Microsoft's Project xCloud could launch sooner than you think

Cloud gaming is undoubtedly the next revolution in gaming. Integrating cloud services in gaming could usher in a new hardware-less era of gaming. And at the forefront of this new revolution stand two industry titans, namely Google and Microsoft.
But just how far out are these two behemoths; well, let’s find out.
Google Stadia
This summer, three of the wishes you've been asking for will finally be granted:
Price Reveal
Game Announcements
Launch Info
Project xCloud
Microsoft has successfully rolled out an Alpha version of its Project xCloud game streaming platform to its employees and is using feedback to improve the service. xCloud users will be able to play over 3,500 existing Xbox titles on their preferred device. This will give users without Xbox consoles access to some of the best titles, without having to purchase the physical console.
While Microsoft is yet to announce details like commercial launch and price, we know that the game library of xCloud will span over 3,500 titles. Microsoft has also recently entered into a cloud gaming partnership with rival Sony to take on the likes of Google Stadia.You can expect more details on both could gaming projects at E3 2019.