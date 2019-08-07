App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 3 users complain about focusing issues, shaky camera viewfinder

Not just the default camera app, even third-party apps like Snapchat seem to face the same problem.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Google Pixel is known to have the best of cameras on a smartphone. Over the years, since its inception, Pixel’s imaging capabilities have been lauded for excellent quality and accuracy.

However, some Pixel 3 users are not having a great time with their smartphone’s camera. Users have reported a ‘shaky’ viewfinder that Google has not fixed since months. 

Pixel 3 users have complained about the camera’s focusing issues. The issue seems to be related to the camera’s stabilisation or autofocus hardware, causing jittery shake in the viewfinder.

Close

“The image will appear to take a long time to lock focus with the focus oscillating on the screen. It also takes a lot longer to capture HDR images and Night shots compared to my partners Pixel Xl2 (Pixel 2 XL)”, said Pixel 3 user Simon Smith.

related news

Other users commented below the thread that they are facing similar issues. “I get a wobbly effect across the screen, and it has a really hard time focusing on things the closer I get,” said another user. The thread is filled with multiple complaints with users describing the same issue over and over again.

Not just the default camera app, even third-party apps like Snapchat seem to face the same problem. 

To demonstrate the problem, a user uploaded a video that shows a Pixel 3’s camera viewfinder shaking even when the device is sitting on a stand.

Google is yet to acknowledge the problem.

One of the company’s product expert advised users to reset their Pixel 3 devices and boot them in safe mode to check if the problem still persists.

"We tried and checked to see if our Pixel 3 unit, too, had a similar problem, but it did not. The issue seems to have affected a small number of units. Users facing focusing and shaky camera screens are recommended to get in touch with authorised service centres."

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 11:38 am

tags #Google #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.