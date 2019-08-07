Google Pixel 3 users complain about focusing issues, shaky camera viewfinder

Google Pixel is known to have the best of cameras on a smartphone. Over the years, since its inception, Pixel’s imaging capabilities have been lauded for excellent quality and accuracy.

However, some Pixel 3 users are not having a great time with their smartphone’s camera. Users have reported a ‘shaky’ viewfinder that Google has not fixed since months.

Pixel 3 users have complained about the camera’s focusing issues. The issue seems to be related to the camera’s stabilisation or autofocus hardware, causing jittery shake in the viewfinder.

“The image will appear to take a long time to lock focus with the focus oscillating on the screen. It also takes a lot longer to capture HDR images and Night shots compared to my partners Pixel Xl2 (Pixel 2 XL)”, said Pixel 3 user Simon Smith.

Other users commented below the thread that they are facing similar issues. “I get a wobbly effect across the screen, and it has a really hard time focusing on things the closer I get,” said another user. The thread is filled with multiple complaints with users describing the same issue over and over again.

Not just the default camera app, even third-party apps like Snapchat seem to face the same problem.

To demonstrate the problem, a user uploaded a video that shows a Pixel 3’s camera viewfinder shaking even when the device is sitting on a stand.

Google is yet to acknowledge the problem.

One of the company’s product expert advised users to reset their Pixel 3 devices and boot them in safe mode to check if the problem still persists.