Giraffe dies at US zoo after neck gets fractured: 'Unprecedented, unforeseen'

Parker, the giraffe, was brought to Seneca Park from Santa Barbara Zoo in 2018. He became a father last April. (Image credit: Seneca Park Zoo/Facebook)

A six-year-old giraffe died at a zoo in the United States after its neck got struck in the support structure of the gate of the giraffe enclosure, in what the zoo authorities termed as an “unforeseen and unprecedented” possibility. The male giraffe fractured its neck after it was stuck in the gate, USA Today reported, quoting the officials at Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York.

The giraffe, named Parker, was found in an unresponsive state by the zoo's animal care staff on Monday. He was found caught in the support structure of the giraffe enclosure gate.

“The possibility of this kind of event happening was unforeseen and unprecedented,” said Zoo superintendent Steve Lacy.

“The gate structure, installed in 2018, is a standard giraffe enclosure feature and is used in a number of accredited zoos around the country.”

Seneca Park Zoo has notified the gate structure manufacturer about the potential hazards of installations at giraffe enclosures in zoos. The zoo said it will modify the gate structure to avoid any similar incidents in the future.

Described by the zoo as curiosity and playful, Parker was brought to Seneca Park from Santa Barbara Zoo in 2018 and was paired with two females. He became father to a baby giraffe in April last year.

The zoo’s veterinarian, Chris McKinney, said the three other giraffes, including Parker’s baby, will be monitored closely as “any major event can certainly affect them”.

Grief counsellors will be available to the zoo staff this week to cope with the sudden death of Parker.

“Parker will be sorely missed by all. He had been in excellent health prior to this and was a joy to both staff and visitors,” the veterinarian said Chris McKinney.

“Our priority is the health and wellbeing of our animals and any major event can certainly affect them. So far, all three giraffes, Iggy, Kipenzie, and Olmsted, are doing well. We will continue to monitor them closely in the coming days.”

Hundreds of people commented on the zoo’s Facebook page after it announced Parker’s death.