English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Ghaziabad boy dies of rabies over a month after dog bite, hid incident from parents out of fear

    The Class 8 student had contracted rabies and started behaving abnormally and stopped eating. He died when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad from Bulandshahr, where he was taken for treatment after his condition worsened.

    PTI
    September 07, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
    Dog generic

    The boy was bitten by his neighbour's dog one-and-a-half months ago. (Representational image)

    A 14-year-old boy who was bitten by a dog over a month ago and hid the incident from his parents died of rabies in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police said on Tuesday.

    Shahvaz, a student of class 8, died on Monday evening when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad from Bulandshahr, where he was taken for treatment after his condition deteriorated, they said.

    Shahvaz, a resident of Charan Singh colony under the Vijay Nagar police station area, was bitten by his neighbour's dog one-and-a-half months ago but hid it from his parents out of fear, police said.

    He contracted rabies and started behaving abnormally and stopped eating on September 1. On being asked, he told his family members that he had been bitten by their neighbour's dog, they said.

    Shahvaz's family took him to government hospitals in Delhi but he was not admitted there for treatment. At last, they took him to an Ayurvedic doctor in Bulandshahr for treatment, the family told the police.

    The boy died when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad in an ambulance. A complaint has been lodged in the matter and action will be taken against the dog owner, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotwali zone, Nimish Patil.

    PTI
    Tags: #dog #Ghaziabad #rabies
    first published: Sep 7, 2023 01:02 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!