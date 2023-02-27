German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spotted drinking 'kulhad' tea in Delhi in viral photos

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was seen drinking kulhad chai in Delhi. (Image: @GermanyinIndia/Twitter)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on a two-day visit to India, was seen drinking tea from a roadside stall in Delhi, pictures of which were shared by Germany’s Embassy on Twitter.

“How can you experience India without a delicious cup of Chai? We took Olaf Scholz to our favorite tea shop at a street corner in Chanakyapuri. You should all go! A true taste of India,” the German Embassy tweeted with a string of photos.

Scholz was seen drinking tea from a clay cup or kulhad at Chanakya corner store along with other colleagues.

The man who was preparing the tea also featured in one of the photos and had a hair mask on.



Twitter appreciated the gesture and many praised the chancellor.

“India and Indians appreciate this gesture of Germany. Let's grow together. A partnership of progress is waiting for both the countries,” one user wrote.

“Extremely Happy to see this initiative and even glad to see his excellency enjoying a cup of Kullhad Chai (Kullhad being probably the oldest form of disposable cups from India),” another wrote.

“It was nice of German Chancellor to have visited a Tea Shop & have tea. Look forward to export more of Indian CTC tea to Germany this year,” another comment read.

“Excellent! Hope the Chancellor enjoyed Indian tea! Please let him try South India filter coffee too,” read another.

Scholz arrived in India on February 25 - his first trip to the country after he took charge of the top post in Germany. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Chancellor at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and felicitated him.

The two leaders have met before, most recently at last year’s G20 summit, and this visit was also marked with bilateral talks focused on boosting ties in the areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies for both nations.