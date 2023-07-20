Founder shares pic of job applicant’s CV: ‘She has 13 years of experience as homemaker’

A woman included her experience as a homemaker in her CV (Representational image)

Social media is all praise for an unnamed woman who included her experience as a homemaker in her CV. A picture of her CV was shared on LinkedIn by Yugansh Chokra, founder of content marketing company Growthic.

Chokra praised the woman for mentioning her experience as a homemaker in her CV, noting that the task of managing a family is often overlooked and undervalued.

A picture of the resumé he shared shows that the woman has been a homemaker since August 2009, after leaving her job in July the same year. Under her duties as a homemaker, she mentions executing daily routines in a punctual manner, handling home responsibilities almost single-handedly and helping her children with homework, projects and extra-curricular activities.

“Have been committed to both my children since they were born,” her CV reads. She also mentions taking care of other family members.

Sharing a picture of the CV on LinkedIn, Chokra wrote: “We saw this CV, she has 13 years of experience as a homemaker. Definitely, something that can make her stand out.

“And the reason I love this is because managing a family is a real task, something that can't be undervalued,” he added.

The serial entrepreneur and startup founder noted that less than 20% of women in India are working in a professional capacity. The work of managing a family and children is a real job, one that can’t be discounted, he wrote.

His post is going steadily viral on LinkedIn, Chokra was praised for appreciating the applicant where many others would have penalised her for a ‘gap’ in her professional CV.

“Managing a household really is a full-time job. It's great to see this experience being highlighted on a CV,” wrote one commenter. “That's very unique,” another said.