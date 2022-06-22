Forced to give up studies 37 years ago, woman clears Class 10 exams with flying colours

The proud son and his mother's success story went viral and won thousands of hearts. (Image credit: Prasad Jambhale/LinkedIn)

A 53-year-old Mumbai woman who was forced to give up her education due to financial problems 37 years ago, has recently cleared Class 10 SSC board exams and scored 79.6 per cent, her proud son shared on LinkedIn.

Sharing the story, software engineer Prasad Jambhale wrote, "So, the story goes back when my mother was of the age 16 years, her father died and the financial crisis followed, to ensure that her siblings continue their education, she had to quit the education and start working."

The woman got a chance to resume her education last year during a visit to a government school in Mumbai when a teacher informed her that there’s a government scheme which can help people who have not completed their SSC exams appear for it again for free.

Using this as an opportunity, Jambhale's mother resumed her education and began to attend a night school to prepare for the exams. But she kept this a secret from the family, even from her son.

"As I stay in Ireland, I came to know about it just recently when I was about to get married before her exams. Whenever I was in Ireland and used to call during Indian night-time, I used to ask where’s mom? And I was told that she has gone for a walk, I thought that’s odd that she got interested into walks. Little did I know that she was attending night school," Jambhale wrote on LinkedIn.

He added that his mother also juggled arrangements for his wedding held just a month before the exams in March.

"And now, here is the result she cleared SSC, not just with passing marks, but with a whooping 79.60 per cent," Jambhale wrote. "Sometimes I feel I am so fortunate that I had no worries about anything... Who knows what my mother could have achieved if she had the same privilege as me."

The proud son and his mother's success story went viral and won thousands of hearts.

"Hats off to your mom. I have no words to express my happiness. Such women are such an inspiration," commented business analyst Divya Gupta.

"This is truly inspiring. Her story will encourage many others to complete their dreams," wrote engineer Kankan Kumar Das.