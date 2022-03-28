Successfully running and growing one’s own business or enterprise is a dream shared by several millennials and youngsters today. A budding entrepreneur has an idea that he/she wants to put into action and create an enterprise out of it. Any business requires land, labour, capital, and entrepreneurship, commonly known as the factors of production according to the traditional economic theory. Land and labour require capital and hence capital is of paramount importance for the smooth functioning and expansion of one’s own business.

During its initial days, when an enterprise is smaller in size, one can fund it through self-financing or borrowing from friends, relatives, etc. Once a business begins to mature, it needs further capital for growth and expansion. The loan provided by banks and financial institutions for this purpose is called a Business Loan.

Nearly all businesses need external funding at some point or the other. As an entrepreneur, you need to be aware of the common reasons why you need a Business Loan. But before that, let us quickly understand what a Business Loan is.

What is a Business Loan?

A Business Loan is an unsecured loan provided by banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) for investment into a business to fuel its growth or to manage day-to-day expenses. A Business Loan can be used to fund capital expenditure, operating expenses, working capital expenses and so on. It can be used for a diverse range of purposes, all related to the business. While there are other ways of inducing capital into the business such as selling a stake to investors or getting listed; these result in dilution of promoters’ stake. Hence, a Business Loan is a preferred option as it keeps the capital structure unchanged.

Let us examine some common uses of Business Loans in India . In other words, these are the top reasons to take a Business Loan in India.