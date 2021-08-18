The Importance of Networking

Group of Business People Meeting

Is it what you know or who you know?

The answer, particularly if you seek enduring success, is both! There is no doubting the influence of a solid professional network on your career success. When implemented correctly, networking may help you obtain a job faster and provide a competitive advantage at every stage of your career. When you invest in your personal and professional relationships, it pays off handsomely over the longer term.

This is particularly true in the finance industry, and the CFA® Program and membership of a local society can give you an edge.

Click here to read the session-summary blog on Careers in Investment Banking & Private Equity” by Arvind Mathur, CFA from Financial Talent Summit 2021:

https://cfasocietyindia.org/fts2021-careers-in-investment-banking-private-equity-by-arvind-mathur-cfa/

Networking is more than just finding employment. It will help you revamp your skillset, stay up to date with industry trends and increase job-market awareness. Ultimately, you will extend your industry knowledge and have access to innovative ideas.

For example, consider a career in wealth advisory. You need networking skills to reach potential clients. Any opening conversation usually includes a basic representation of what you do and the services on offer. CFA Institute offers valuable tools and content, such as customised financial plans, that help clients achieve their financial objectives. This goes beyond investing and encompasses savings, budgeting, insurance, and tax planning. CFA Institute also has various resources that will help you answer client concerns with confidence.

Click here to watch recorded sessions from the 11th India Investment Conference https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLe9yxZkaUaz9gFxOVoBRnq5JIIm92ZhZp

Click here to watch recorded sessions from the 5th India Wealth Management Conference, 2020 https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLe9yxZkaUaz-yNf5JAfDhKW7qIvR7crSW

CFA Institute and CFA Society India help members adapt to various industry developments by providing exclusive member benefits, including academic modules and professional learning credits. The CFA Program covers a comprehensive range of concepts, like machine learning, data science, investment analysis, ethics and rules and wealth management.

Click here to watch the recorded session on “Impact of Technology on Finance: Future of Jobs” by Kashyap Kompella, CFA:

Membership opens you up to perks that let you explore professional knowledge. It can also help progress your career and lead with integrity with connections to a global association of investment professionals. CFA Institute members have access to career tools, corporate learning opportunities, and instructional and networking events. Membership lets you network with like-minded people who are working to improve the financial industry.

Other membership benefits include, but are not limited to, access to globally acclaimed financial advisors and the ability to identify other CFA charterholders and CFA Institute members. By joining a society, you can expand your local network, elevate standards, and influence market change. CFA Societies also provide exceptional networking events. For example, CFA Program candidates and partnering institutions connect with local societies to extend their professional networks. What’s more, you can polish your reputation and enhance your industry skills at the same time!

Thousands of CFA Institute and local society members benefit from volunteer opportunities. You can expand your network, advance your career, provide an opinion, and increase your relevance by volunteering. You can do this in a variety of ways, either in person or online, and the options range from short-term commitments to project-based opportunities and committee appointments.

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article