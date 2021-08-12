The Citroën C5 Aircross Is Here To Delight You With Comfort That Can Be Delivered To Your Doorstep

As far as car brands go we can all agree that French carmaker Citroën, with its unique double chevron logo as well as the famous 2CV model, has a legacy of innovation with Comfort in its DNA.

Citroën recently launched in India with its SUV model- C5 Aircross and the SUV has been on our wishlist ever since. Now, with a bunch of attractive offers, it’s easier than ever to pick up this handsome-looking SUV that is also packed to the brim with some amazing features.

Here’s everything you need to know about Citroën and why you need to pick up the Citroën C5 Aircross right away.

Citroën – A 100-Year Legacy

Started in 1919, Citroën has a legacy of producing over 300 models in its 100-plus years of existence, some of which have attained iconic status among motor lovers. For example, this writer has taken a heritage tour in Paris while being driven in a 2CV, hitched a ride in the remote town of Carcassonne in South France as well as used it as a taxi in Madagascar’s capital city of Antananarivo. Citroën’s footprint across the world is undeniable.

André Citroën, who started the company with Citroën Type A model in 1919, would be proud to see how far his motor company extends today, riding the cusp of success all the way to India.

Citroën C5 Aircross – Amazing Set of Features

With its eyes firmly set on India, Citroën has launched one of the best SUVs on the market with the C5 Aircross that is packed with loads of amazing features.

Let’s start with the suspension setup, one of the USPs of any Citroën model. In fact, Citroën’s suspension systems are licenced for use on vehicles by Rolls-Royce and Maserati. Citroën, which added Progressive Hydraulic Cushions suspension to the C5 Aircross SUV, will give Indian owners the first opportunity to try out the new system.

The Progressive Hydraulic Cushions suspension excels at eliminating jolts from the road, which is transferred into the body when a shock absorber rebounds. This is done with the help of two hydraulic stops — one for compression and one for rebound that work in tandem to slow down the reaction from the shocks. Citroën calls it the “flying carpet” effect.

The hydraulic cushions keep suspension movement controlled and progressive when encountering big bumps on the road while absorbing minor road imperfections that makes driving akin to a flying carpet experience.

Wind and road noise are kept to an absolute minimum, thanks to the double-laminated front windows and acoustic windshield glass. Not just that, the on-board Air Quality System (AQS) can detect environmental pollution and automatically filters and purifies the air entering and circulating through the cabin keeping you refreshed at all times with clean air.

Citroën C5 Aircross SUV features the unmistakable double chevron design and powerful curved side panels at the front. The 360°glazed surfaces are highlighted by a dynamic chromed ‘C’ motif. The rear lights feature four rectangular 3D LED modules, which emphasize the vehicle’s broad stance.

Lastly, we must mention the humongous boot space on board the C5 Aircross. The SUV comes with a generous 580L boot that goes up to 1630L once the modular rear seats are folded away, making it the best in its class when it comes to boot space.

Indeed, the SUV in C5 Aircross could well be an acronym for Smooth Unique Vehicle with all of its head-turning features and stunning looks packed into a comfortable and modular vehicle of its category.

Best Offers

You can book your Citroën C5 Aircross with a booking amount of just INR 50,000. You also have the option of choosing between Classic Finance and Future Sure Finance.

The Classic Finance lets you decide how much down payment you want to put in and the remaining amount is calculated based on the balance amount and the number of months (between 12 to 60), which again you can decide. At a very reasonable interest rate of 8.5%, the flexibility to choose your own down payment and loan duration sounds pretty good to us.

The Citroën Future Sure programme takes care of all motoring expenses like Routine Maintenance, Roadside Assistance, Maintenance and Extended Warranty – all for just one fixed monthly payment. This basically means that you only pay for fuel during the program period. What’s more, the programme comes with a Guaranteed Future Value of your Citroën and an Assured Buyback.

In Conclusion

With 100-plus years of experience in the world of automobiles, exciting comfort features tailor-made for Indian roads and easy finance options, there’s no reason why you can’t bring home some fine French elegance in your home and on the road. Book your Citroën C5 Aircross here.

