English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

    Paytm: Your One-Stop Payment Destination

    BRAND CONNECT
    August 11, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST

    Are you still using hard cash, credit cards, and debit cards to make your transactions? Wouldn't it be more efficient to just use your phone for everything? E-wallets like Paytm make it easy to pay for everything from flights to movies to rent to bills with just a few clicks.

    Millions of people use Paytm wallet to perform financial transactions daily. The Reserve Bank of India has approved it, and the app uses your authorization to begin any transaction, so you don't have to worry about your money's safety.

    You can complete the transaction in a minute with Paytm just by entering the recipient's bank account information. As with your bank passbook and account statement, the wallet also provides you with instant information about your transactions. Using Spend Analytics, you can monitor your extra spending by knowing what percentage of your wallet money you've spent on different things. The wallet also offers several rewards, to its users, including cashback & discounts on the transactions.

    What are you thinking? Download the Paytm wallet app & start your digital transaction journey today!

    BRAND CONNECT
    *Disclaimer - Brand Connect is a solution that allows brands to break the queue to gain better engagement among our audiences
    Tags: #Features
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 04:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.