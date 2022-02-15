New Zealand take commanding lead in series against Woman In Blue as Second ODI ends with a WHITE FERNS win

Catch the highlights of the second ODI - from fall of wickets for each day, top hits and much more, of this test series on Prime Video.

Mumbai, 15th Feb 2022: The New Zealand Women’s Cricket Team have extended their series lead over the Women in Blue as Amelia Kerr scored an emphatic 119* to beat an Indian team who were coming off a strong batting performance. The WHITE FERNS chased the score down with 3 wickets and an over in hand, ending the game with 273 runs.

India will have to win the remaining three ODIs to orchestrate a historic comeback. The third ODI will be streamed live and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video at 3:30 AM on 18th February.

India had a number of stand-out batsmen, with Captain Mithali Raj leading the team in scoring with 66 runs. Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh also pitched in with a strong 65, while opener Sabbhineni Meghana fell one-run short of a half century after she was caught and bowled by Amelia Kerr.

Richa Ghosh spoke about her performance after the game, “We started well, and we just wanted to carry our partnership forward (me and Mithali). We had the mind-set to build the partnership as a wicket had just fallen. We didn’t achieve the target we set for us. We kept discussing what to do and we tried to execute the same.”

New Zealand lost their first three wickets in quick fashion, but a massive 100+-run partnership between Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green helped New Zealand get back into the chase. Kerr stayed on the crease till the end, helping the middle and lower-order batsmen ensure they could chase the target down. Indian bowler Deepti Sharma had a standout performance with the ball, taking four of the seven wickets that New Zealand lost.

Amelia Kerr called her performance ‘special’, “It was pretty special to walk out there, not-out, and finish the job with Jess (Kerr). As an all-rounder, my job is to score runs. I knew if we could form a good partnership at some point there and keep the run rate under 6, that was very doable with Maddy. All the other batsmen that came also held their own.”

