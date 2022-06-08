Napalm Girl: Why she never grows old

In 1962, American forces dropped four Napalm bombs in Vietnam. (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

Few pictures have symbolised whole wars quite like the Napalm Girl after a photographer captured the nine-year-old with severe burns on her back in Vietnam. Phan Thị Kim Phúc became a symbol of the horrific realities of war and Nick Ut won a Pulitzer for clicking her in 1972.

On the anniversary of that date the image still haunts us for its direct recall of a moment mankind can never stop regretting. This is how man can treat fellow-man. We loot, we plunder, we shoot, we bomb. As the recent school shootings in Texas prove, as a species we kill for no reason.

Battles are not just chapters in history textbooks or folklore, but an unfolding series of current events. The chemical attacks in Syria in 2014-15 used chlorine, sarin, mustard gases as weapons. Photographer Danish Siddiqui was killed in Afghanistan last year. The Russia-Ukraine fracas have already taken a heavy toll on lives and homes, and continue to do so. Spanish-American philosopher George Santayana said, ‘Only the dead have seen the end of war.’ The living, however, have nightmares to share.

Kim Phuc Phan Thi writes in The New York Times: ‘I remember loving school and playing with my cousins and the other children in our village, jumping rope, running and chasing one another joyfully. All of that changed on June 8, 1972. I have only flashes of memories of that horrific day. I was playing with my cousins in the temple courtyard. The next moment, there was a plane swooping down close and a deafening noise. Then explosions and smoke and excruciating pain. I was 9 years old.’

A lifetime of pain, burn treatments, trauma, and trying to forget, to forgive. Going on to found the Kim Foundation International for child victims of war. Becoming a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador with a biography, The Girl in the Picture, on her out in 1999.

Like most brutalities, war violence plays out in other cities, other countries, in a land far, far away. Conflict zones may echo with sirens and blasts, but what reaches us are the fatality counts in headlines and elaborate plans for peace treaties that do not take off or are stuck. Like children brought up in abusive homes, we learn to shrug and focus on any given task instead, unaware that the psychological scars we bear define us most of all. We may build mental bunkers and squat there with fake cheer, pretending no man-made savagery will reach us in this lifetime if we keep our eyes shut.

But what this photo manages to do is to rip off the scab from our wounds, allowing collective guilt and grief to travel forward. As Mohsin Hamid says in his novel Exit West: ‘We are all migrants through time.’ The mirrors in our homes cannot be kept covered forever. Briefly, when we encounter this picture, each one of us is a nine-year-old with a burning back, bearing the brunt of human brutalities. As she shouted then – ‘Nóng quá, nóng quá’ – we whisper now, ‘Too hot, too hot.’