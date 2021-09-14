Join ‘The Future Techshot’, A Virtual Summit Acknowledging the First Movers of Digital Adoption in India.

Pertaining to its requirement of physical labour, the manufacturing industry was the worst hit when the pandemic shut down the world. The supply chain itself took a hit as demand for several products fluctuated, leading to several industries either accepting their fate and some stepping up with changes that could help them stay afloat.

Digital adoption has been a viable solution to the curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at industries. Businesses that were able to think digital first and had the technology and assistance are now able to grow and scale up their operations. These enterprises are also able to solve complex problems in real-time, have greater insights, accessibility, and become agile enterprises by using AI, ML, Cloud, and other Intelligent Technologies optimally. These organizations can be a torchbearer of digital transformation and help other businesses to understand the effectiveness of these technologies.

To acknowledge these enterprises as the initiators of digital adoption who are setting a blueprint for others to follow suit, Moneycontrol and NTT DATA Business Solutions are hosting a virtual summit The Future Techshot. It’ll comprise two panel discussions comprised on CFOs and CIOs that will have rich dialogues on advanced technologies, value-driven outcomes, innovation and how to get started. These digital journeys will range from organizations in different sectors including manufacturing, pharma, auto and CPG.

The CFO panel will talk about how CFOs can use technology to drive strategic business decisions. A CFO, who was typically just the custodian of the budget and protector of critical assets is now responsible of capturing key performance indicators that provide insight and foresight, that will inform the future course of the organization. Here are a few questions whose answers one can expect while attending the summit:

• How can CFOs promote technology led innovation, while still managing risk and ensuring long-term financial goals are met? Can you provide an example from your experience?

• How should they effectively champion technology both within their departments and in the organization more broadly?

• What are the major tech tools that are helping CFOs take crucial decisions

• How can data and predictive analytics add value to decision-making, greater visibility

• How are tools helping businesses on increasing visibility, ROI

• How to get started on the automation journey, how to automate the automation?

• What are the top technology trends that have potential to significantly reshape the business landscape.

• Going forward, what are the questions CFO's should be asking to enable seamless data driven decision making.

We will be joined by the big names of:

1. Ms. Sandhya Sharma, Chief Financial Officer, Schindler India Pvt. Limited

2. Mr. Anurag Mantri, Group CFO, Jindal Stainless

3. Mr. Rakesh Agarwal, CFO, Metropolis Healthcare Limited

4. Sugata Sircar, CFO, Schneider Electric India.

5. Keval Shah Director – Industry and Customer Advisory – ERP and Finance SAP

In the second panel, revered CIOs like Mr. Gautam Garg, Senior Director & CIO, PepsiCo India and Ms. Annie Mathew, Chief Information Officer, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd will shed light on the factor of Using Advanced technologies for efficient supply chain planning with these talking pointers:

• How did you navigate through disruption due to COVID-19? What were the key learnings from it?

• How did you manage risks during the pandemic?

• How have you digitally connected your supply chain for resilient and future proofed recovery?

• What are the game-changing technologies one must adopt in supply chain?

• Do these advanced technologies have a better ROI or benefits?

• How can data analytics and other tools increase visibility into management and costs?

• What are the supply chain management trends to watch out for?

