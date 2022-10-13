India’s Best Managed Companies Programme

The marquee programme that celebrates business excellence and builds a global community of private businesses that are creating a better future. An evaluation framework that is enriching and immersive for the applicants.

A proven framework, based on leading practices from nearly three decades of programme insights and interactions.

A framework that helps the companies reflect on what it takes to be “Best Managed”

Witness a new league of best managed companies being honoured and inducted in this ever growing global community that exemplify what it means to lead the way.