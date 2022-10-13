English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

    India’s Best Managed Companies Programme

    Witness a new league of best managed companies being honoured and inducted in this ever growing global community that exemplify what it means to lead the way.

    October 13, 2022 / 09:33 PM IST

    The marquee programme that celebrates business excellence and builds a global community of private businesses that are creating a better future. An evaluation framework that is enriching and immersive for the applicants.

    A proven framework, based on leading practices from nearly three decades of programme insights and interactions.

    A framework that helps the companies reflect on what it takes to be “Best Managed”

    Witness a new league of best managed companies being honoured and inducted in this ever growing global community that exemplify what it means to lead the way.

    Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.
    Tags: #deloitte-bmc
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 09:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.