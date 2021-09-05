If Covid Vanished, Baazi Games’ Navkiran Singh would like to invite Messi home and talk about his transfer

Navkiran Singh, founder and CEO, Baazi Games.

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the all-destroying scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before Covid-19. To that end, we are starting ‘If Covid Vanished ...’, a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt. Follow the series here.

Ask him to imagine a life without Covid, and even the Baazi Games CEO might struggle to maintain a poker face. That’s how pleasant the prospect is.

Around the time he announced the second edition of the Rs 5 crore prize money EndBoss poker tournament, Navkiran Singh, Founder and CEO, Baazi Games, shared his wants and plans if the world became immune to the virus.

A conversation with Singh on a scenario awaited by the whole world.

If Covid went away or became manageable, which city would you like to travel to first, and why?

I would love to visit the United Kingdom and experience a sports event. Maybe a live football match. As I’m a big-time sports enthusiast, watching a live game is something that I’m longing for.

Which restaurant/ bar would you go to first and why?

Nobu is one of my favourite restaurants. I love their black cod. That is one delicacy that we don’t get in India and I never miss any chance of having it.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to, and why?

I would like to meet Lionel Messi and understand more about his transfer (from Barcelona to PSG).

What public performance/ occasion would you like to attend?

I would have loved to watch a live India vs Pakistan World Cup 2020/2021 match. Being a cricket fan, there is nothing more exciting than a live cricket match for me.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

Scuba-diving is a great way to have a glimpse of under-water marine life. A group scuba diving experience would be thrilling.

What new skills would you like to learn?

I started practising yoga last year and felt great physically and mentally. I would like to continue the same as there is much more to learn.

A song that comes to mind when you think of a Covid-free world.

‘Rise up’ by Eddie Vedder, one of my favourite musicians.

What would your approach to money be for life post-Covid?

My approach towards money would be pretty much the same, as I feel that Covid-19 is a once-in-a-century kind of a situation. However, I feel that I will be more inclined towards investing in experiences than materialistic things.

What new invention/ gadget would you like to see that would help us deal with future pandemics?

I have always believed that prevention is better than cure, and I would like to see more innovations in the manufacturing, automobile, plastic waste management and fishing sector so that we can prevent future pandemics. There is a lot to learn and accordingly change our ways to better preserve the environment. During Covid, I felt there was a big need for better portable oxygen concentrators. If we had better resources, we could have dealt with it in an even better way.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

Hakuna Matata! To live life without any worries.