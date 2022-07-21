Here’s Why You Need To Consider Investing In Flexi Cap Fund Offered By WhiteOak Capital

WhiteOak Capital has launched its Flexi Cap Fund in the market for subscription. The NFO period will last until July 26 for the Scheme that is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks. Here are a few reasons why you need to consider investing in this NFO.

About WhiteOak Capital Group –

WhiteOak Capital is a recent entrant to the Indian mutual fund industry. The company made headlines when it acquired Yes AMC and is led by veterans with decades of wealth creation experience behind them.

Prashant Khemka, founder of WhiteOak Capital Management, is the former CIO and Lead PM of both Goldman Sachs India since March 2007, and Global Emerging Markets Equity since June 2013. The company currently manages around INR 30,000 crore worth of overseas investors’ investments and around INR 11,000 crore of domestic investors’ investments through various other funds.

About WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund -

WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund aims to build an active, well-diversified portfolio, representing a cross-section of companies across major industries, economic sectors, and market-cap segments. In addition, the Scheme with no market-cap bias along with style-and-sector agnostic approach will lead to diversification that will help to mitigate concentration risks.

The minimum investment that can be made in the fund is INR 500 and thereafter in multiples of INR 1. The exit load is 1% on the NAV and is only applicable if the units are redeemed within one month from the date of allotment.

Who Can Invest –

WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund is a dynamic equity scheme investing cross market capitalizations and is geared towards investors who are bullish about the equity sector. Since it aims to invest across different market capitalizations, i.e. – large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap equities – the risk reward allocation can work in investors’ favour if they stay invested over a long duration, keeping past trends in mind.

The Flexi Cap Fund is also a boon for first time investors as well as young individuals who are looking for all-season products aimed at growing their capital. Further, the scheme is also beneficial for investors looking to avoid the hassle of timing the market and tracking stocks across different market caps.

The NFO also makes sense for investors who are willing to invest in diversified portfolio and with high-risk tolerance levels. The advantage of investing in flexi cap funds cannot be discounted either. Whether it is the flexibility to invest in opportunities across the market spectrum to reducing non systematic risk with proper diversification and an aim to create a balanced portfolio designed to outperform across different market cycles, WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund is geared towards doing just that.

With so much going for it, we recommend you check out WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund and invest in it after reading through its risks and rewards. Remember, the last date for investing in this NFO is July 26, 2022.

