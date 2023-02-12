Funnycontrol on Valentine’s Day: A love letter to Supari Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

This Valentine’s Day, I wish to declare my love for you is greater than the love you have for the National Spiritual Exchange of India (NSE). For you truly know how to forgive and forget. You painted such a wonderful chitra of the NSE in your investigations that even the Supari Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has fallen in love. Like a true lover, you have taken all the blame upon yourself for the soured relationship. So complete is your love and faith that you asked the NSE itself to conduct the investigation into itself. You truly live up to the adage, “All is fair in love and conflict of interest”. But just like lovers have to surrender to the pressure of society, perhaps, you had to succumb to the pressure of Parliament with “Lawmakers nahin maanenge”. I can imagine how much it must have pained you to put your love through the appearance of an impartial investigation, a lot like when King Dasharatha had to ask Lord Rama to go into exile in the forest. But, perhaps, you also hoped for a triumphant return after a short vanvaas from the markets.
This Valentine’s Day, we were being encouraged to hug cows even as bulls and bears smash each other in the markets on a daily basis. Perhaps, inspired by you, I will also follow the path of peace and not “add a knee” in this fight. In this week of love poems and ballads, even the former chief poet of the NSE, Mr Kavi Narain has been blessed by your (in)acts of love. He is now freed from your reluctantly applied disgorgement order to surrender illegal gains made from illegal poetry in the markets. He has written this Valentine’s Day poem in honour of your love.
My Dear Supari,
I appreciate this uphaari,