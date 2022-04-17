Colours can bring warmth to the home and affect your moods: Interior designer Krsnaa Mehta

In Krsnaa Mehta's new home Vrindavan Awas in Alibaug, every nook and corner is bright and colourful - from the furnishings to the décor and even the walls. (Photos courtesy Fabien Charuau)

Interior designer Krsnaa Mehta believes that homes are extensions of people’s personalities. Step inside his Malabar Hill or Worli residences in Mumbai, and you will see vibrant colours everywhere. “I believe very strongly in the psychology of colours and what they do to people’s moods. When people visit my homes or stores, there is an overwhelming feeling of warmth and that is because of the use of colour,” he says.

His new home Vrindavan Awas in Alibaug is no different. Every nook and corner is bright and colourful. From the furnishings to the décor and even the walls, the sprawling penthouse - a 10-minute drive from Mandwa - is swathed with bold colours and clean lines.

Mehta partnered with design firm Hamza Singaporewala and Aditya Ghosalkar of H&A Design + Build who completed the house in a record 90 days. “When I decided to make this home, I was looking at something at a height. At Awas, you don’t face the trees, you’re just above them and that’s the best part - making it the most beautiful neighbourhood in Alibaug. It was a good decision because I wanted something instantly and not to spend years and years building a house. It serves as my private sanctuary which blends space and time beautifully!” says Mehta.

The wallpaper motifs are inspired by the flora and fauna outside. (Photo courtesy Fabien Charuau)

Away from the chaos

It was during the pandemic when everyone was looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city that Mehta started to look for a plot in Alibaug. This 6,000 square-feet property with gazebos, a terrace, and a private pool, scenic views of the Arabian sea, sounds of crashing waves, and stunning views of the sunset, seemed to be just what he was looking for.

“It is a penthouse but as good as a bungalow because of the garden and the pool. The view above the tree-line makes it quite special,” says Mehta.

Vrindavan Awas is a tastefully designed home where the outdoors blend seamlessly with the interiors. The four gazebos on the rooftop overlook countless trees and have the sound of the ocean coming from beyond them. As you walk into the house, to find the flora and fauna continue and blend in as the design elements. Even while walking down to the pool, the plant and flower designs continue.

The outdoor pool offers stunning views. (Photo courtesy Fabien Charuau)

Using wallpapers with motifs that mirror the plants and animals outside, and plants and objects that really matter to him is in keeping with Mehta’s design objective. “Being surrounded by nature makes me happy. While I never thought I had it in me, a friend showed me the way and I planted all the pots on my own. Now, there is no going back for me!” he says with a smile.

With the sounds of the crashing sea from the front, the view of the hills from the back and lush trees as far as the eyes can see on both sides, this is as close to nature as can be, and the Indian contemporary designer prefers it this way. “I have the best of all the elements around me. The sea, unfortunately, gets covered a bit because of the palm trees but to hear it roar, especially on silent nights, is a fabulous feeling,” he adds.

The four gazebos are positioned above the tree line. (Photo courtesy Fabien Charuau)

The walls tell a story

Whether it is his stores or his homes, Mehta’s design spaces always have his signature wall arts. “If you see the wallpapers, each of them has elements of nature. They tell a wonderful little story of how one travels from within the house to outside it. It literally communicates how nature plays the most important role in the storytelling through these visual delights,” he says, adding that the designs lend a sense of warmth and the beauty of the surroundings through every element.

The stunning views and the peaceful vibe of Mehta’s home encourage one to slow down and enjoy the good life. The designer who loves to host intimate get-togethers with his friends has one more place now where his guests can unwind and let their hair down. “The terrace is all lit up like the Queen’s Necklace and we have been having our get-togethers there. During summers, we sit in the gazebos or make ourselves comfortable inside the house,” he says.

The smaller living-seating area. (Photo courtesy Fabien Charuau)

His favourite corner in the house, which also doubles up as the place where he likes to entertain, is the smaller living-seating area which has a two-seater emerald green velvet couch with a couple of chairs thrown in. “I don’t like it when people are scattered. The way the sofa is positioned here, it’s a cozy setting so people sit closer to each other and can have more engaging conversations,” he says. He adds that this way, each emotion, whether laughter or energy is infectious.

Mehta spends most of his time at the Alibaug home these days. “I have set up a home office and I like to work from here,” he says. The calm combined with what Mehta sees as the spiritual energies lend the home a charm that draws him back whenever he is away. Windchimes tinkle lightly in the gazebos as the designer meditates near the pool. “There is no puja room here, but following my family tradition, I like to keep small murtis of deities at my bedside,” he says.

(Photo courtesy Fabien Charuau)

All photos courtesy Fabien Charuau.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes