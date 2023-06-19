Canada Express Entry introduces category-based immigration for priority occupations

Biggest Update Ever in Canada Immigration - Canada revamps Express Entry to introduce a Category-based immigration process for priority occupations for Canada PR Visa. Taking a detour from the traditional way of granting PR Visas to eligible candidates, Canada Express Entry will now hand-pick the eligible applicants from certain categories with priority occupations.

Applicants must have a decent CRS score on the CRS Calculator to be eligible for the new process. Below are the details for the Category Based Process:

· Who has strong French Language proficiency, Or

· Work Experience in the following occupation categories:

- Healthcare Occupations

- STEM Occupations

- Trade Professions

- Transport Occupations

- Agriculture and Agri-food professions

These categories have an immense number of occupations, including sub-categories under the TEER system. All the applicants in these occupations must score of Minimum IELTS score for Canada PR. Below are the priority occupations in each category:

· STEM Occupations:

- Architects, Landscaper, Land Surveyor, Civil Engineers, ICT Managers, Computer Engineers

- Software Engineers, Developers, Programmers, Cyber security Specialist, Data Scientists, Database Analysts

- Electrical, industrial, and material engineers

- Mathematicians, Applied Science researchers and program officers and specialists, etc.

· Healthcare Occupations:

- Nurses, Surgeons, Physicians

- Vets, Physiotherapists, Psychologists, Pharmacists

- Medical Technologists, Health Services, Lab, massage therapists, chiropractors

- Dentists, Dieticians, Nutritionists, etc.

· Trade Occupations:

- Residential installers, Elevator constructors, mechanics, fitters, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, welders, construction supervisors, repairers, heating and refrigeration or AC mechanics, oil & gas workers, etc.

· Transport Occupations:

- Transportation or logistics managers, Air pilots, flight engineers, purchasing managers, supply chain, production & manufacturing, procurement, administrative services managers, etc.

· Agriculture & Agri-food Professions:

- Agriculture services, food-processing, livestock, butchers, meat cutters, poultry workers, harvesting, horticulture, aquaculture, forestry, etc.

The average Salary in Canada in all these occupations is more than CAD 60,000 per annum.

