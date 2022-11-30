English
    Can one have both affordable and comprehensive medical cover?

    The COVID-19 pandemic has risen to a global health crisis across the globe. Covid 19 has only aggravated medical vulnerability of individuals. Lifestyle and viral diseases were a common phenomenon in the pre-covid era. With medical science trying to reset post covid times, advanced medical treatments and critical surgeries have led to an increase in the overall treatment cost.

    November 30, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

    Infographic_Finall

    One should opt for a health insurance product which offers all the modern treatments and provides affordable solutions; So, to conclude a Combo plan with a higher sum insured is a win-win situation.
    first published: Nov 30, 2022 06:38 pm