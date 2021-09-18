MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

Cadbury's iconic 'Cricket' ad is back, but with a twist

Ogilvy’s Piyush Pandey and Anil Viswanathan of Mondelez talk about the original’s enduring appeal and remaking ‘Kuch khaas hai zindagi mein’ for a new world

Shibani Gharat
September 18, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
(Image: screen grab)

(Image: screen grab)

As a '90s kid, the memory of an ad remains etched in my mind. Back then, every time an ODI cricket match played on Doordarshan, I remember eagerly waiting for the between-two-overs commercial break to see this film, again and again.

It was the Cadbury's ‘Cricket’ commercial where a girl runs onto the field and breaks into an absurd but wonderfully heartwarming dance during a match.

But it’s not just '90s kids who fondly remember the ad. The ad’s appeal has transcended generations.

In an interview with Storyboard, the iconic ad’s creator, Ogilvy’s Piyush Pandey, says that when he speaks at management schools today and the frame of the girl dancing on the cricket field appears, all the students go mad. And the thing is they weren’t even born back then!

Close

Related stories

Almost three decades after the film’s release, Cadbury’s owner Mondelez and Ogilvy have come together to recreate the magic. This time with a twist. Instead of a young man hitting the boundary, a young woman in cricket gear hits the shot. And it’s the man who dodges a security guard to run onto the field and do a celebratory dance.

Speaking about recreating the film, Anil Viswanathan, senior director – marketing, Mondelez India, tells Storyboard, “It was a young creative in Ogilvy who came up with the idea and we instantly loved it. Clearly that ad was iconic, it created a trend and it was culture leading at that point in time and we feel that this representation also has the potential to be culture leading.” He adds, “It is topical, celebrates women achievers in sports and women achievers in life.”

Then & Now

The original commercial came at a time when the country was going through a period of significant change. In a way, the film reflected the mood of the nation - hopeful and joyful, despite the uncertainty of that post-economic liberalisation era. Drawing a comparison between the past and present era, Pandey, who is Ogilvy's chairman of global creative and executive chairman, India, says, “Back then, the mood was about optimism of flying, now it is about optimism of coming out...”

Pandey recalls how the original was created with music composer and the godfather of Indian jazz, Louis Banks. After writing the lyrics, Pandey recorded the song with Banks. The first version was in English. It was only after they finished recording it that Pandey sat down and used the same score to write a version in Hindi. And it worked much better. Pandey thinks back to that moment when he decided to go with the Hindi lyrics: “It was a competitive situation and I was going into a pitch for this ad and I knew the client is not going anywhere, the account is not going anywhere else.”

Ogilvy had a real problem to solve for Cadbury. Back then, the brand had a huge base of children consuming Cadbury Dairy Milk, but it also wanted many more adults to eat chocolate and buy into its flagship brand. “My interpretation, which was expressed through this ad, was ‘there is a child in each one of us’. That’s how it happened,” says Pandey.

Today, the objective is “to sustain the momentum around the brand, around the festive season and take it to the next level,” says Vishwanathan.

We ask Pandey about his reaction when he watched the remake. “I am thrilled,” he tells us, “The moment you hear the music and see a girl playing cricket, you say to yourself ‘hello, this is something new’. It is a very brave thing done by the team, a youngster, led by Harshad, Kainaz and Sukesh. To touch an iconic thing is a brave move. Lots have worked and lots have failed. But when I saw the finished product, I was blown away. It was culture changing then and it is culture changing now.”
Shibani Gharat
Tags: #Advertising #Cadbury #Cadbury's #Mondelez #Ogilvy #Piyush Pandey #Storyboard
first published: Sep 17, 2021 11:06 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.