Belora co-creates its brand with consumers using social media

When Ainara Kaur, Co-founder of Belora Cosmetics launched her product, she received an unbelievable response – in the first few months, business kept doubling month on month, thanks to her skillful use of social media platforms.

“Women were talking about our products online and we got a lot of word-of-mouth endorsement,” she recalls. “We gained immense traction, and not just through paid marketing. The crux is to reach out organically and get people to talk about and like your products and then, use paid to increase the distribution multifold.”

She believes that platforms such as Facebook and Instagram have democratized marketing considerably in the current environment. “They allow you to run organic as well as paid campaigns simultaneously,” she says. “About 10-15 years ago the fate of your campaigns depended on how much you could spend on paid marketing and how much frequency you could buy. While paid campaigns still makes a difference in terms of your media frequency and budgets, etc., they help you cut down marketing costs a lot and those savings can be passed on to your consumers.”

Ainara is also appreciative of the strong community that these platforms have allowed her to build around her brand. She narrates how paid marketing on Facebook and Instagram enabled her to approach audiences while they are thinking about makeup or skincare and tap into their interests. The platforms shared information with her about their lifestyle choices like being vegan or being focused on health and health food, etc. “The analytics on Facebook and Instagram are very self-explanatory and allow us to reach the right interest groups, without too much wastage in our marketing spend,” she observed.





Most of all, she cherishes the opportunity that these platforms have given her, to co-create and constantly build her brand with her customers. They allow her to reach a very large audience, hear what they are saying and start working backwards to improve internal processes, enhance products and customer experiences, during usage and pre- and post-purchase. “Facebook and Instagram truly enable you to touch the lives of your consumers and empower your consumers to touch the brand and make it real for them. Once you understand that, the possibilities to build the brand together are limitless!” she concludes.