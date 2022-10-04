15th Edition of Mindmine Summit 2022 – “Post Pandemic: Repurposing India” Envisions India’s Era of Growth in Post Pandemic World Order

Mindmine Summit, a signature annual flagship event of the Hero Enterprise which fosters intellectual debates, encourages innovative ideas and builds thought leadership on issues that are crucial to the Indian economy and Indians as a whole is back in the physical mode after the COVID-19 pandemic and was held on September 13 and 14, 2022 at Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

With the theme of 2022 "Post Pandemic: Repurposing India”, this two-day think fest witnessed national and international minds converge and brought together a diverse panel of policymakers, business leaders, thinkers, economists, analysts and other stakeholders to consider the future of the remarkable growth story of India.

Among the speakers present were Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Anand Sharma, Dr Preetha Reddy, Ambassador Naor Gilon, Gopal Srinivasan, TV Narendran, Sunita Narain, Zahira Sughra, PK Jena, Shishir Priyadarshi, Amitabh Kant, Prof C Raja Mohan, Vivek Wadhwa, Sandip Patel, Vishal Bali, Gul Panag, Pranav Bhanage, High Commissioner Alex Ellis, Ambassador Dr Ahmad Abdulrahman AlBanna, Manish Sharma, Pradeep Mehta, Ranu Vohra, Jaspal Bindra, Ritesh Agarwal, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Kanwaljit Singh, Kamal Gianchandani, Kabir Bedi, Manoj Muntashir, Rumy Jafry, Komal Nahta, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Dr Pramath Raj Sinha, Shaheen Mistri, and Sudarshan Suchi.

On the launch of the 15th edition of the Mindmine Summit, Hero Enterprises Chairman, Sunil Kant Munjal said, “a good deal of thought was given while selecting this year’s theme; we realised how much the ground beneath us had shifted over the last couple of years, and why we needed to remodel our perceptions and adjust our expectations as citizens, organisations and as a nation. This year’s summit is thus titled- Post Pandemic: Repurposing India!”

Truly the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us to rethink our priorities and path in life. It is a time for introspection and redefining ourselves as individuals, families, organisations, and also nations.

The event featured a plethora of meaningful conversations, interactive panel discussions, one-on-one exchanges and deliberations on issues across a wide spectrum of topics in line with the country’s current state of affairs. Also, there were discussions on what India might expect amidst the shifting sands of geopolitics, Black Swan events, climate change, new-age skills, cultural shifts, rural transformation and Aatmanirbhar manufacturing.

The event also explored the impact of near-shoring and commodity shortages on the global supply chain and examined the innovation ecosystem being created by start-ups that could help India transition into a new era.

Speaking at the Mindmine Summit, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserts that the government will do everything for the industries to come and invest in India. She even highlighted the fact that a lot of companies are eyeing to move their manufacturing operations from China to India as they find policies are more attractive in India.

She also quoted that, there are a lot of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows in India which is owing to the fact that countries and industries abroad consider India as the right place for investment.

She further stated that India is emerging as a global digital superpower by leapfrogging into a digital age. There are digital transformations in almost every sector and the government is making every effort to further push it through various incentives and schemes.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India highlighted that the key drivers of India’s growth in the coming decade would be water, power, transport and communication. He further added that there should be a strong focus on agriculture, rural and tribal areas.

He assured that the government is making efforts to foster infrastructure and reduce the logistics cost from 14% to 8% by 2024 by way of developing 27 green express highways which are in the pipeline.

Talking about India’s defence, General Manoj Pandey, Chief of Army Staff, shares insights on the prime focus areas which are preparing the Indian army to be future ready, maintaining a high degree of operational preparedness, technology-driven transformations in the Indian army and ramping up efforts to bolster military capabilities, among others.

The Mindmine Summit 2022 was a huge success with lots of insightful conversations by opinion makers and key stakeholders.

