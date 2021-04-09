Staying Cyber resilient to tackle threats unleashed by an all-pervading technological adoption

Accelerated digital adoption as an outcome of the pandemic has come with its own set of challenges and risks. Nikesh Arora, Chairman & CEO, Palo Alto Networks gets into an engaging conversation with Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 on the evolving threat to Cyber security as part of the weeklong celebration of the 16th India Business Leader Awards.

Quoting figures from a recent ransomware report by Palo Alto Network, Shereen mentioned that the average ransom paid by organizations in 2020 was over 12000 dollars that’s almost three times higher than we saw in 2019.

Talking about preparedness to handle the cyber security threats looming large, Nikesh quoted “Interestingly, cyber security was never on the agenda five to seven years ago, but it wasn’t to the scope and scale that it is now, so we are discovering that we are totally dependent on our technology infrastructure and security, it has gone from a being hobby to a profession.”

To insulate organizations from the vulnerabilities of rising cyber-attacks, Nikesh quoted “a series of investments are probably required, some degree of awareness, some degree of planning, risk mitigation so that you don’t get compromised and can be resilient”.

